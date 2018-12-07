Top 6 Foods That Can Help Boost Your Vitamin D Levels

Vitamin D also plays an important role in the immune response.

Like all the other vitamins, vitamin D or commonly called the "sunshine vitamin" is extremely important for your overall health. Vitamin D is a critical fat-soluble vitamin that is needed by the human body to maintain serum calcium, which supports the cellular processes, neuromuscular function and bone density. Vitamin D helps in regulating the cellular growth and reduces the systematic redness and swelling in the body. It further promotes calcium absorption in the body, which leads to the development of stronger bones. Vitamin D also plays an important role in the immune response and is essential for the weight management, prevention of osteoporosis, cancer, fighting depression; enhance brain function, boosting immunity and diabetes.

Some of the common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are getting sick very often, tiredness, chronic pain the bones, depression, digestive issues, trouble in sleeping, excessive sweating, inflammation and swelling, wounds that do not heal quickly and weak bones. Vitamin D deficiency could lead to serious medical conditions like high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure, brittle bones and even cancer in some severe cases.

6 simple ways to boost your vitamin D levels:

1. Sunshine:

The most simple and an effective way to get vitamin D is spending some time in the sun. Vitamin D is known as the sunshine vitamin because our bodies can actually absorb vitamin D from exposure to the sun. Adequate sun exposure can be really helpful to boost your vitamin D intake.

2. Mushrooms:

Extremely healthy and a delicious source of vitamin D mushrooms can be easily included in your diet. Mushrooms are also rich in other vitamins like B vitamins and potassium. You can easily include mushrooms in your diet by adding them in your salads, sandwiches, soups and wraps.

3. Egg yolk:

Yet another reason to include eggs in our daily diet! But Vitamin D is found only in the yolk of the egg. Whole eggs in general contain all the essential amino acids and are an excellent source of choline and healthy fats. So, if you are vitamin D deficient, include whole eggs in your early morning breakfast or evening snacks.

4. Fatty fish:

Apart from omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, herring and tuna are good sources of vitamin D. Since, the vitamin is fat-soluble it needs fat for absorption.

5. Milk:

Full-fat milk is a good option to meet your daily requirements of vitamin D. Fat present in the whole milk but absent from skim milk, naturally contains some amount of vitamin D. You can even try soya milk as it rich in vitamin D. Even soya products like tofu and tempeh are rich sources of calcium and vitamin D.

6. Cheese:

Some types of cheese like swizz, goat and ricotta cheese are viable sources of both vitamin C and D. Apart from essential vitamins, cheese are also a good source of healthy fats and can be easily included in your diet. You can simple have a cube of cheese as an evening snack, add it your sandwiches or soups.

