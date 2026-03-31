Tired Of Dry Lips? Dermatologist Recommends 5 Hacks To Prevent Drying Of Lips

Are your lips getting dry and chapped? You are not alone. Dry lips are commonly caused by environmental factors like cold, dry weather, sun damage, dehydration, excessive licking and the use of products with multiple irritants, such as cinnamon, citrus, mint, peppermint, eucalyptus, menthol or camphor. But worry not, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich provides five simple and easy hacks for the same. In an Instagram video, she asks, “Dry lips that's not responding to any lip balm? Let me give you 5 hacks on that.”

The five hacks to prevent drying of lips are as follows:

Don't directly apply your lip balm

The dermatologist highlights treating dry lips with a thick layer of moisturisers, adding, “Use a thin layer of moisturiser and then put it (lip balms).”

Keep lip licking in check

Dr Waraich mentions, “I know you feel dry. Lick more, which further leads to dryness.” Calling it “a vicious cycle”, she explains that licking lips strips natural oils from them, leading to more dryness.

Avoid matte lipstick

She shares, “You're gonna hate me for this. Avoid long-wearing, dark, matte lipstick. Stick to glossy nude shades.” According to her, matte formulas, especially long-wearing ones, are often highly drying because they contain more wax and powder and fewer moisturising oils than glossy alternatives.

“Keep your anti-acne gels away from this area,” Dr Waraich mentions, highlighting that these treatments, like those containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, are designed to dry out excess oil on your face. Hence, they are far too harsh for the thin skin of the lips.

Overnight lip protection

She recommends, “At night, put a good layer of moisturiser and seal it with a thin layer of petroleum jelly and wake up to hydrated, plump lips.” This makes it a powerful way to repair your skin barrier while you sleep.

These simple and easy hacks can ultimately help repair dry lips and even prevent them from cracking. At the end of the video, the dermatologist also reveals that her go-to lip balms are Sebamed and Uriage Bariederm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.