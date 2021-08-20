Three Exercises That Men Should Add To Their Exercise Regime For A Toned Physique And Good Health

Exercises for men: Add these three exercises to your routine to fight many problems, says expert

Staying fit and healthy is a goal that many aim to follow in everyday lives. From exercising regularly to maintaining a balanced diet, there are several steps you need to follow to remain fit. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has listed out three exercises that men must add to their workout routine in order to combat the effects of aging like balding, growing a flabby tummy, and avoiding fine lines and wrinkles on their skin. Alongside the video shared on her Instagram timeline, Rujuta wrote in the caption space, "3 exercises men must do for hair growth, a flat stomach, and glowing skin.

Exercise for men: Three exercises men must add to their routine

In the video, Rujuta said, "If you are wondering what you need to do to keep the hair on your scalp, get a flat stomach and glowing skin, you need to go to the gym and start lifting some weights." The three exercises mentioned by her in the video are:

1. Squats-

Squat is a strength exercise which targets several lower body muscles. This exercise helps you strengthen your core and muscles of the lower body. It can also help reduce injury risk and enhance exercise performance.

2. Deadlift-

Deadlift improve your posture. This exercise also helps in secretion of testosterone and growth hormone in men. You should do deadlift under expert supervision to avoid injuries. When done with right posture, deadlift can also help manage lower back pain.

3. Chest press-

Rujuta explained that by doing these three exercises, the body releases three important hormones that are essential for men to remain fit and healthy. Testosterone, dopamine, and growth hormones get released that promote hair growth, naturally glowing skin, and a toned and fit physique.

Earlier, the nutritionist had shared a video in which she listed out some basic information related to weight loss that one must keep in mind on their journey to fitness. In the video, Rujuta penned down a formula that read, "Metabolism = anabolism + catabolism." Then she listed out the main difference between activity and exercise. For good anabolism and health, a person needs activity and exercise both on a regular basis. The duration and frequency of exercising should be 30 minutes every day or 3 hours per week. Read all about her workout plan for those looking to lose weight, here.

Hormone regulation is important for good health, both mental and physical. Exercising regularly ensures the body releases essential hormones and allows it function properly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.