This Heart-Healthy Diet Can Help You Reduce Belly Fat Quickly And Effectively

New study finds that heart healthy diet can help in reducing belly fat

Ah, the irritating belly fat! Only the ones who have it truly know what pain can having a belly fat be. No matter how many exercises and diet regimes you follow, reducing belly fat is struggling! It has often been claimed that following fad diets like Paleo diets, high-protein low-carb diets or doing intermittent fasting can help in losing weight. However, all such claims have not been backed by conclusive or high-quality evidence. Now, a new study has suggested that following a diet good for heart health, which includes high fibre and low saturated fats can be helpful in reducing belly fat.

Diets like Paleo diets or high protein diets have not been proved to be more effective than other kinds of energy-restricted diet, researchers at the California Polytechnic State University mentioned, reports ANI. They said that there are no miraculous diets, foods or nutrients which target specifically the abdominal fat.

Belly fat can increase risks of cardiovascular diseases

However, a diet which is healthy for the heart, the one high in fibre and low in saturated fat can help in preventing and reducing abdominal obesity. This was mentioned in the study published in Health and Fitness Journal.

A diet which has lesser trans and saturated fat, along with a higher intake of fibre can be helpful in reducing or preventing abdominal obesity or belly fat.

Recommendations of the study are in alignment with heart-healthy diets like (US) NIH-developed Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean-style diet.

To have belly fat is specifically unhealthy because it increases risks of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and metabolic syndrome. These are risks are associated with belly fat because of visceral adipose tissue - which is the fat stored below abdominal muscles. It surrounds major internal organs. The visceral adipose tissue is metabolically more active than subcutaneous fat which is stored under the skin above abdominal muscles.

Nuts and seeds are fibrous foods which can be included in heart-healthy diet

Speaking of the heart-friendly diet, you can include fibrous foods like kidney beans, apples, Brussel sprouts, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds to name a few.

To eat reduce saturated fat content in your heart healthy diet, you can cut down intake of butter, cook food in lesser cooking oil, opt for lean meat, have dried beans, lentils, avoid egg yolks, opt for low fat milk, etc.

Try a heart healthy diet and see if helps you reduce the stubborn belly fat!