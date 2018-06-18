These Foods Will Help You Become Your Fittest Version Ever

The key to maintaining a healthy diet is to know which foods to eat and avoid

Highlights The key to maintaining a healthy diet is to know which foods to eat For vegetarians, dals and legumes are the ultimate source of protein Regular consumption of these nuts can be quite beneficial for your heart

Here's a list of some healthy foods which can help you be your own fittest version ever. Take a look.

For some people, fitness starts at the gym. But there is one element of fitness which most people do not take into consideration and that element is diet. Some people feel that eating junk and unhealthy foods would be fine as long as they are working out. Well, the truth is that fitness cannot be fully achieved without a healthy diet. A diet which has the ability to both nourish and strengthen you is what will help you stay fit for a longer period of time, thereby saving you from the clutches of deadly diseases. The key to maintaining a healthy diet is to know which foods to eat and avoid, and more than that, it is important to know which foods need to be cut out.

1. Dals and legumes

For vegetarians, dals and legumes are the ultimate source of protein. They are both delicious and super healthy and pack a wide variety of essential nutrients in them. With nutrients like sodium, copper, zinc, vitamin B, folate, potassium and phosphorus, dals and legumes are a superfood you must feast on every day. Soluble fibers in these foods prevent digestive problems like constipation, diverticulosis and irritable bowel syndrome. They help in lowering your cholesterol and blood sugar levels thereby benefiting the health of both heart and diabetes patients.

For vegetarians, dals and legumes are the ultimate source of protein

For vegetarians, dals and legumes are the ultimate source of protein Also read: Here's Why Eating Beans Gives You Gas

2. Cow milk

A very essential element of a healthy and balanced diet is milk and milk products. However, lactose intolerant people need to refrain from it. But the rest must consumed 2 cups of milk and 2 cups of milk products like yogurt every day to make up for their protein and calcium requirements.

3. Cereals

Cereal is made from grains like rice, wheat, corn, ragi, bajra, maize, millets and oat. Including them as a staple in your daily diet can be very beneficial for your overall health. Complex carbs in cereals give your body enough energy to deal with digestive problems such as colon disorders, constipation and high blood sugar levels. They contain nutrients like lipids, vitamins, minerals, protein, iron, fiber and healthy fats. The highest fiber content is found in barley oats and wheat.

4. Dry fruits and seeds

You may feel like that foods like walnuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios are just giving your taste buds a treat. But there's much more to dry fruits and nuts. They are a rich source of protein and healthy fats like omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. Regular consumption of these nuts can be quite beneficial for your heart health. So is the case with seeds. Seeds like flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds and fenugreek seeds offer a whole lot of health benefits. Both dry fruits and seeds must be consumed together every day, this keeps your heart health in check.

5. Fruits and vegetables

Including plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet is one of the best ways of making up for your nutritional requirements. Vitamins, mineral, soluble fiber and antioxidants in fruits and veggies are shown to protect you from chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. They are also linked to a reduced risk of obesity and heart diseases.

Fruits and vegetables make up for your nutritional requirements

Photo Credit: iStock Fruits and vegetables make up for your nutritional requirements

Also read: Also read: 6 Vegetables You Must Eat To Manage Diabetes

6. Water

We may not realize how important water is for our overall health till we experience dehydration. And water has many other roles to play than just keeping you hydrated. It helps in eliminating toxins from your body which can further increase your risk of a wide variety of diseases. 2.5 to 3 litres of water a day is recommended for every person.

Every person must drink 2 to 3 liters of water every day

Photo Credit: iStock Every person must drink 2 to 3 liters of water every day

Also read: Also read: Drinking Water From A Copper Vessel: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of This Ritual

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



