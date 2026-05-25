These 7 Common Mistakes Are Secretly Increasing Body Heat

India is currently facing a brutal, intensifying summer, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heat wave alerts for many regions in the North and Central parts of the country. This season, nighttime temperatures are also reaching record highs, giving the body zero time to cool down and recover. When ambient temperatures exceed normal body temperature, the body's internal thermostat struggles to dump excess heat. This leads to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even cardiovascular strain in some cases. Many individuals also experience gut and skin issues.

When the heat becomes unbearable, it's easy to overlook smaller habits that can unknowingly contribute to body heat. Surprisingly, certain everyday practices may be building up heat and making you feel warmer than you should. Here are some common mistakes that can secretly increase body heat and tips on how to avoid them.

Mistakes that increase body heat

1. Drinking chilled water

Guzzling ice-cold water causes blood vessels to constrict, reducing the body's ability to dissipate heat. It can also shock the digestive system. Drink room-temperature or matka water instead to ensure proper hydration. It is also important to drink adequate amounts of water throughout the day. If you find yourself sweating and still feeling hot, it might be time to reassess your hydration habits. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and more if you're active or spending time outdoors in the heat.

2. Choosing the wrong clothing

The fabric you wear can significantly impact your body's temperature. Synthetic materials like polyester and nylon trap heat, while natural fabrics like cotton and linen allow your skin to breathe. Wearing tight clothing can also inhibit airflow, causing your body to retain heat. Opting for loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes during hot weather can help increase ventilation and reflect sunlight, keeping your body temperature down.

3. Ignoring diet

What you eat can greatly influence your internal temperature. Spicy foods and heavy, fatty meals can raise body heat. The body increases metabolism to digest these foods, which can lead to an increase in temperature. To keep cool, focus on light and fresh meals, rich in fruits and vegetables, which are hydrating and easier to digest. Foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and leafy greens can help maintain your body's coolness.

4. Excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption

Coffee, tea, soda, and alcohol are diuretics. They force you to urinate frequently, stripping the body of the exact fluids and electrolytes it needs to produce sweat and cool down. While a morning cup of coffee or a summer cocktail might be tempting, overindulging can hinder your body's ability to cool down. Consider switching to herbal teas or chilled beverages that can hydrate your body without adding to your internal heat.

5. Neglecting physical activity adjustments

While exercise is essential for overall health, high-intensity workouts can raise your body temperature, especially in hot weather. If you usually work out in the heat, consider adjusting your routine. Opt for workouts during cooler parts of the day, like early morning or late evening, and practice lower-intensity exercises to help manage your body's heat levels.

6. Overusing the oven or stovetop

Cooking indoors during the summer months can heat your living space, making it uncomfortable. Instead of relying on the oven or stovetop, consider using a microwave or grill to prepare meals without heating your home. Also, explore no-cook recipes that allow you to enjoy fresh meals while keeping your kitchen cool.

7. Relying only on fans in closed, scorching rooms

When room temperatures rise, a fan inside a closed space simply blows hot air around, accelerating dehydration. Ensure cross-ventilation to manage rest and reduce overall temperature.

In conclusion, it's essential to be aware of the common mistakes that can inadvertently increase body heat. By making small adjustments to your hydration habits, clothing choices, diet, and exercise routines, you can effectively manage your internal temperature.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.