Fitness For Seniors: Experts Shares 3 Simple Exercises For Older Adults To Stay Healthy

Exercising at home can help you stay fit when at home

Highlights Physical movement can help keep bones and joints healthy

Regular exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight

Seniors can perform simple exercises at home

As we age, there are a number of health issues that come our way. The process of aging leads to low immunity, exposing the body to a range of bugs and illnesses. To ensure we lead a healthy and disease-free life, it is important to maintain a routine and follow it. This routine should include eating healthy and balanced meals as well as exercising regularly. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar posted a video on Instagram explaining the importance of exercising regularly for elderly. She says, "Exercising is small doses of stimuli for your muscles, blood circulation, stability, mobility, and stamina. Exercising ensures your daily life becomes more productive and energetic."

Exercise for older adults: Try these at home to stay fit

Explaining the general attitude of negligence towards exercising, Rujuta adds, "People refrain from exercising as they believe it to be a form of exertion and exhaustion. This is not true."

Rujuta demonstrates three exercises for lower body strength that are beneficial not only for senior citizens but also for those suffering from diabetes, heart-related problems, blood pressure, back problems, etc.

The exercises require only 5 to 7 minutes of your day. Rujuta adds, "It is important to begin somewhere when it comes to exercising. If we do not inculcate the habit of working out our medical bills will increase and our healthy well-being will decrease."

In the caption, Rujuta says, "All you need is a mat and a blanket and a staircase. With stair climbing, do +1. This means if you are not doing any stair climbing, start with 1 floor. If you are already doing it, add one floor. Do for two days, then take one day break, then repeat."

The exercises are:

1) Begin by laying out your mat in a straight line on the floor and stand on it. Ensure that your feet are completely in contact with the mat. Take a blanket and roll it up tightly. Then, place the rolled-up blanket between your legs and press tightly. Ensure the blanket is straight and not slanting. Do this for 3 counts and release, then repeat.

2) Start climbing stairs regularly. Focus your body weight on each leg as you climb. After this make sure you sit for a few minutes and relax to catch your breath. Once you have recovered, repeat climbing the stairs again.

3) Use the support of a wall and just work at lifting your leg up and down. Do this for 3 minutes daily, This exercise is good for the hips.

In an earlier post too, Rujuta had demonstrated a few easy home exercises to improve immunity, flexibility, and fitness in general, especially for senior citizens.

You can do these exercises at leisure, either in the morning or evening. Regular practice will help you stay healthy and fit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.