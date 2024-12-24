Workout For Seniors: Follow The Road To Fitness In Your 70s With These Tips

Engaging in regular physical activity in your 70s is essential for maintaining independence, vitality, and a high quality of life. Exercise strengthens muscles and bones, reducing the risk of fractures and falls. It supports heart health, lowers blood pressure, and helps manage chronic conditions like diabetes and arthritis. Additionally, working out improves flexibility and mobility, enabling better performance in daily activities. Beyond physical benefits, exercise boosts mood, sharpens mental clarity, and reduces the risk of cognitive decline. Staying active enhances sleep quality, increases energy levels, and fosters a sense of achievement, contributing to overall well-being. Read on as we discuss some tips you can follow when working out if you are in your 70s.

9 Fitness tips for people in their 70s

This ensures safety and helps create a personalised exercise plan, minimising the risk of injury or exacerbating existing health conditions. Schedule a check-up with your doctor to discuss your fitness goals and health conditions. Request guidance on exercises that suit your medical history, especially if you have heart issues, joint pain, or osteoporosis.

Engage in activities like brisk walking, swimming, or stationary cycling for 20-30 minutes, 3-5 times a week. Start slow and gradually increase duration or intensity. Low-impact cardio improves heart health, enhances stamina, and supports joint health without undue strain.

Use resistance bands or light dumbbells for exercises like bicep curls, leg lifts, or wall push-ups. Perform 2-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions twice a week, ensuring rest between sessions. Strength training combats muscle loss (sarcopenia), boosts metabolism, and strengthens bones, reducing the risk of fractures.

Practice exercises like standing on one leg, walking heel-to-toe, or taking tai chi or yoga classes. Start with support and progress as you gain confidence. These exercises reduce fall risk by improving coordination, core strength, and reflexes.

Stretching enhances your range of motion, reduces stiffness, and alleviates arthritis-related discomfort. Perform gentle stretches targeting major muscle groups after each workout. Hold each stretch for 20-30 seconds, avoiding any bouncing motions.

Keep a water bottle nearby during workouts and sip regularly. Consume hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables throughout the day. Staying hydrated prevents fatigue, maintains energy levels, and supports optimal body function, especially during physical activity.

Take at least one rest day between intense workouts. Incorporate gentle activities like walking or stretching on recovery days. Get 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Rest allows muscles to repair, reduces the risk of overuse injuries, and prevents burnout.

Monitor how your body feels during and after exercise. Stop immediately if you experience pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath, and consult a doctor if needed. This prevents overexertion and ensures you stay within your physical limits, keeping exercise enjoyable and safe.

Enrol in senior-friendly fitness classes like aqua aerobics or yoga. Consider joining local walking or hiking groups for regular social activity. Group settings provide motivation, create a sense of belonging, and make exercise more fun, which encourages consistency.

Follow these tips for better health and workout routine as a senior.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.