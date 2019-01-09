The Next Time You Feel Hungry Grab This Protein-Rich Drink! Extremely Nutritious And Promotes Quick Weight Loss

What if we tell you an amazing way of including a fruit or a vegetable in your diet?

We all have heard the numerous health benefits that the fresh fruits and vegetables offer. You can include fruits and vegetables in your salads, stews, soups and a lot many dishes. But still after a few days you tend to get bored of them and look for some new exciting dish. What if we tell you an amazing way of including a fruit or a vegetable in your diet? Well! If not raw you can always opt for blending a fruit or veggie. So the next time you feel hungry make a quick smoothie for yourself.

Smoothies are a great way to fill up your stomach with something healthy and nutritious. Smoothies can be a complete meal. They are super-quick, can aid in weight loss by controlling your appetite and taste delicious. The best part about smoothies is that you can add whatever you feel like. Your choice of fruits and vegetables, healthy nuts and seeds and anything you like. You can have it in the breakfast or as a quick evening snack.

Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram video shares an amazing picture of a green smoothie. He also mentions the ingredients that goes into the making of this nutrient-rich smoothie. The ingredients are, "Spinach, coconut milk, flax seeds, dates, coriander and nothing else."

Spinach is a wonderful green vegetable packed with amazing nutrients. It contains vitamin K, E, B6 A and C, and some important minerals like folate, manganese, magnesium, iron, potassium and calcium. It's also a good source of niacin, zinc, protein, fiber, phosphorus and copper. It helps lower the cholesterol, protects your body from free radicals, particularly in the colon. Rich in iron it helps maintain vigorous brain function, memory and mental clarity and is good for eyesight.

Moreover, the milk that goes into preparing this smoothie is coconut milk. Coconut milk contains high levels of saturated fat, making it a very calorie-rich food. The milk contains vital minerals and vitamins. It is great for weight loss, heart health and immunity.

Adding some healthy seeds like flax seeds gives an extra nutritional punch to your smoothie. Flax seeds are rich in fiber which is automatically linked to weight loss. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, may improve cholesterol, have significant amounts of protein and may reduce the risk of cancer.

In order to avoid the refined sugar in your smoothie, health coach suggests adding dates to your drink. Dates are super-nutritious and it acts as a natural sweetener to your dishes. It is rich in fiber and antioxidants which help in fighting the chronic diseases. They are definitely worth adding to your smoothies.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.