"The Air We Breathe Is Poisonous": Wellness Coach Luke Coutinho Issues Urgent Warning On Rising Health Crisis

In recent weeks, India's air quality has drastically declined, with "severe" pollution levels reported in several cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, and Lucknow. Celebrity nutritionist and holistic wellness expert Luke Coutinho has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating air quality, calling it a "public health crisis" that is already impacting millions.

In a recent advisory shared on Instagram, Luke reveals that he, too, is "struggling" to cope with the toxic air - a sentiment echoed by many of his patients. "Dear citizens, this isn't just a health issue; it's a social justice. Delhi's air is a severe public health emergency; parts of Mumbai are poor to hazardous. This is a biological threat," Luke mentions in the post.

Luke explains that the main culprit is PM2.5 - tiny particles that enter the bloodstream, bypass the body's natural filters, and cause inflammation. "This isn't just about coughs. It raises your risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, COPD, and even childhood lung and brain damage," he adds.

However, there is some good news. Research shows that reducing exposure, improving diet, and training the lungs can help lower inflammation by 20-40%, according to Luke. He also shares a guide to help families begin protecting their lung health.

"Remember CODE - Z for pollution: Vitamin C, Omegas, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Zinc," Luke notes.

In the caption, Luke states, "The air we breathe today isn't just polluted, it's poisonous. Morning walks or runs that once felt like a fantastic way to begin the day now sometimes feel like a bad idea, so I don't inhale toxic air. That's how serious this has become."

While external pollution may be beyond personal control, Luke stresses that individuals can take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families. "Our power lies in awareness, prevention, and small, consistent actions that build lung resilience and reduce damage," he writes.

His latest, science-backed guide outlines practical measures to counter the harmful effects of prolonged pollution exposure - from improving indoor air quality to practising healthy breathing and dietary habits.

The guide highlights simple breathing techniques to strengthen lung function and recommends antioxidant-rich foods like leafy greens, berries, and turmeric to fight oxidative stress.

Luke also underlines the importance of medical supervision. "Always keep your doctor in the loop for any new supplement or dietary change, particularly for children or if you have a pre-existing condition," he advises. Even minor symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, or a persistent cough should not be ignored, he warns. "These are warning signs your body is sending - listen to them."

Luke concludes his post by urging citizens to treat the current air quality level situation as an ongoing public health emergency. "It's the need of the hour," he says.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.