The 5-Minute Rule: Why Your 'Toilet Scroll' Is Increasing Your Haemorrhoid Risk By 46%

66% of the adults are known to scroll while sitting on the toilet, be it looking at the news or browsing social media. This modern bathroom habit is causing people to sit on the toilet for long hours, and it is negatively impacting their health. Be it psychological or physical, the scrolling on the toilet can become the cause of you experiencing painful sensations due to swollen veins, which can be a symptom of 'piles' or 'haemorrhoids'. It can occur internally or externally, depending on the phone usage. In India, approximately 40,723,288 individuals develop haemorrhoids, and there are 1 million cases diagnosed annually. These figures indicate that the problem of long hours spent on the toilet and its correlation to haemorrhoids needs to be taken seriously.

Building on the existing body of research that found a vast percentage of adults to scroll on the toilet, a new study published in Public Library of Science One highlights that there is a direct link between developing haemorrhoids and scrolling on the toilet. Specifically, 46% increased the chance of developing haemorrhoids, which can lead to pain, itching, and even rectal bleeding based on its severity. To understand how your daily habit of scrolling on the toilet can lead to the development of haemorrhoids, the problem of prolonged sitting and its increasing pressure on your system needs to be looked at.

The Science Behind Haemorrhoids

Haemorrhoids are a medical condition where painful, swollen veins can develop inside or outside the rectum or anus. The treatment options for it can vary based on its severity, but due to the increasing pressure on your system, the medical condition could affect you. Research published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Drug Research suggests that haemorrhoids are a result of a sedentary lifestyle. Along with these potential causes:

The act of prolonged sitting can increase pressure on the rectum, leading to its blood vessels becoming enlarged.

This is what causes the connective tissue to weaken and break down due to repetitive toilet scrolling.

Due to smartphone addiction and mobile phones becoming a source of distraction, the extension of toilet time has become common.

According to the Indian Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the possible enhanced cancer risk due to smartphone usage in the toilet should be an important factor in ever taking your phone to the loo.

Also Read: 4 Signs And Symptoms Of Digital Addiction In Teenagers

The 5-Minute Rule

The study has highlighted that smartphone users tend to get absorbed into their phones while sitting on the toilet. This leads to prolonged stress on their system, and the study found that around 37% of people spend more than five minutes during a single visit to the toilet.

On the other hand, only 7.1 per cent of non-smartphone users stayed that long. The approximate 5-minute toilet was established to help with behaviour modification that trains the pelvic floor to expel waste as soon as you sit on the toilet as mentioned in the Annals of Medicine journal.

The act of prolonged sitting on the toilet has led to a return to the roots, as the number of haemorrhoids increases.

The byproduct of toilet scrolling is blood pooling and vein stress that can lead to inflammation and the development of varicose veins internally or externally. This causes the pain, swelling, and even rectal bleeding if it becomes severe.

The Psychology Of Toilet Scrolling

The widespread prevalence of toilet scrolling is a psychological symptom, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to isolation and increased digital dependence for social connection. It is a byproduct of psychological changes in the brain that can manifest as a craving for phone use, nomophobia (fear of being without a mobile phone), and poor quality sleep.

People tend to scroll on the toilet due to force of habit, a false feeling of stress relief, or just to distract themselves when on the loo. But knowing what the research study has proved, to avoid haemorrhoids, you need to stop taking your phone into the toilet.

Also Read: Digital Addiction Emerging As Major Concern In Children And Youth: Economic Survey 2025-26

Practical Tips To Reduce Risk For Haemorrhoids

Haemorrhoids are a serious and painful medical condition that can cause discomfort, pain, and swelling. To avoid reducing your chances, here are some practical tips that can help:

Follow the 5-minute rule, which is enough to expel waste and make the loo experience pleasant; you can add a pleasant scent.

Avoid taking your phones in the bathroom, as it can expose you to radiation and increase your chances of haemorrhoids.

Regular physical activity, along with a balanced, nutritious diet and hydration, can ensure your chances of haemorrhoids remain minimal.

The 46% increased chance of developing haemorrhoids serves as a wake-up call to leave your phone outside the toilet. You need to be consciously aware of your harmful habits and take active measures to address them to avoid dealing with the painful complications.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.