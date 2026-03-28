That Annoying 'Peeling' After Applying A Product Is Not Skin: Dermatologist Debunks The Myth

If you have ever applied your skincare products and noticed tiny flakes or rolls forming on your skin, then you are not alone. But what many people assume is that this means their skin is peeling. That is actually not the case. According to dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar, what you are experiencing is something called “pilling.” She explains that it has more to do with the product than your skin.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr Garekar clarifies this common confusion. “It's not your skin peeling off, it's pilling of the product. Your product is coming off,” she explains.

While it may feel concerning at first, she reassures that this is largely harmless. Apart from being a bit annoying, pilling does not mean your skincare product is ineffective or damaging. In fact, it can happen even with high-quality formulations.

So, why does pilling occur? It is often due to how one applies products. It happens when multiple products do not absorb properly and, as a result, start to clump on the surface of the skin.

The issue is easy to manage with a few simple adjustments that Dr Garekar recommends for your skincare routine:

Use the right amount of product, as overapplying can increase the chances of buildup on your skin.

Try to give each product some time to sit. Wait for about one to two minutes before you move on to apply the next layer.

Keeping your skincare routine simple also helps. Overlayering too many products can overwhelm your skin and lead to pilling.

Be gentle while applying products. Excessive rubbing can cause formulas to roll up instead of settling into your skin.

Product compatibility also matters. Dr Garekar mentions that pilling can also result from mixing silicone-based and water-based formulations. If you are unsure which products work well together, it is always a good idea to consult a dermatologist.

Try to avoid touching your face repeatedly throughout the day, as this can disturb the products sitting on your skin and contribute to pilling.

So the next time you notice flakes, remember – it is your product, not your skin, and a few simple tweaks can fix it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.