Sweaty Hands? Here's What Your Body Might Be Trying To Tell You

Do your palms feel constantly damp, even when you are not nervous or exercising? Sweaty hands can be uncomfortable and sometimes embarrassing, especially during handshakes, writing, or using your phone. While occasional sweating is normal, persistently sweaty palms may signal something more than just heat or anxiety. This condition is called hyperhidrosis, which goes beyond normal sweating triggered by heat, physical activity, or emotional stress. The form of hyperhidrosis that commonly affects the hands, feet, underarms, or face typically causes at least one episode per week during waking hours, and the sweating usually occurs symmetrically on both sides of the body. According to a 2022 study, hyperhidrosis has also been linked to chronic excessive alcohol consumption and tuberculosis. Here is what it could indicate.

1. Primary Hyperhidrosis

The most common cause of excessively sweaty hands is a condition called primary hyperhidrosis. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) notes that sweating typically subsides at night in cases of primary hyperhidrosis; however, night sweats may occur with secondary hyperhidrosis. In this condition, the sweat glands are overactive without an underlying medical reason. It often starts in childhood or adolescence and may run in families. Key characteristics include sweating on both palms and sweating that stops during sleep. It is not dangerous, but it can affect confidence and daily comfort.

Also read: Stress Vs Comfort Snacks: Nutritionist Suggests 5 Healthy Swaps To Retrain Your Taste

2. Anxiety And Stress

Your palms have a high concentration of sweat glands that respond quickly to emotional triggers. If you notice sweaty hands during public speaking, exams or stressful conversations, your body's "fight or flight" response may be responsible. Stress hormones activate sweat glands, particularly in the hands, feet and underarms.

3. Thyroid Problems

An overactive thyroid, known as hyperthyroidism, can increase metabolism and trigger excessive sweating. Other symptoms may include:

Rapid heartbeat

Weight loss despite normal eating

Tremors

Heat intolerance

Nervousness

If sweaty palms are accompanied by these signs, thyroid testing may be necessary.

4. Low Blood Sugar

Episodes of low blood sugar, especially in people with diabetes, can cause sweating, shakiness and dizziness. If sweaty hands occur alongside weakness, confusion or hunger, checking blood glucose levels is important.

5. Hormonal Changes

Hormonal fluctuations during puberty, pregnancy or menopause can increase sweating. Although palms are not always the primary site, some people may notice increased hand sweating during these phases.

6. Certain Medications

Some medications, including antidepressants and drugs affecting the nervous system, may list excessive sweating as a side effect. If sweating began after starting a new medication, consult your doctor.

When Should You Be Concerned?

Sweaty hands alone are usually not dangerous. However, seek medical advice if sweating is:

Sudden and severe

Accompanied by chest pain or shortness of breath

Linked with unexplained weight loss

Occurring along with fever or night sweats

These symptoms may indicate an underlying medical issue.

Also read: Expert Shares Common Signs Of Thyroid Imbalance You Shouldn't Ignore

How To Manage Sweaty Hands

If the problem is persistent, several options can help:

Clinical-strength antiperspirants applied to palms

Iontophoresis therapy, which reduces sweat gland activity

Stress management techniques such as breathing exercises

Botox injections in severe cases

Medications prescribed by a doctor

Simple measures like keeping hands dry, using absorbent tissues and avoiding caffeine may also reduce episodes. Sweaty hands are often harmless and commonly caused by primary hyperhidrosis or anxiety. However, in some cases, they may signal thyroid imbalance, low blood sugar or other health concerns. If excessive sweating affects your daily life or appears alongside other symptoms, a medical evaluation can provide clarity. Your body often communicates through small signs. Paying attention to them helps you stay one step ahead of potential issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.