Suptapadangushtasana: A Stretching Exercise For Neck Pain, Back Pain And Body Aches

The importance of stretching cannot be stressed enough. Stretching is one of the most underrated aspects of a workout. In one of her recent posts on social media, celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about Suptapadangushtasana, a yoga pose which involves stretching. According to Diwekar, everyone must do this asana every day, especially if aches, pain occur to you regularly and if you are recovering from a disease or surgery. Stretching regularly can reduce your risk of injury. More importantly, it can help in accelerating recovery from a strenuous exercise routine and even mental exhaustion.

All the reasons why stretching is important for you

As part of the latest guideline of her ongoing fitness project, Diwekar says that stretching after exercise ensured that you don't crash after exercise or you catch infections and fall frequently sick because you exercised.

Stretching yoga asanas can also be helpful if you feel chronically fatigued and have blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid issues. If you have knee pain, weak joints and back pain, then stretching is especially important for you. "In fact, anyone who has been advised to not exercise can also safely stretch, provided you do it right," writes Diwekar.

Stretching exercises can be helpful in reducing back and neck pain

Photo Credit: iStock

Rujuta Diwekar lists the following benefits of stretching:

1. Improves range of motion in joints

2. Improves blood circulation

3. Improves coordination

4. Improves posture

5. Reduces aches and pains

In the video, Diwekar also talks about Suptapadangushtasana and how it can help in reducing aches, pains and recovery. The asana involves a total of three stretches. They need to be done by while lying down on the floor.

Doing this asana every day is especially important for people who are in desk jobs or those whose lifestyle involves sitting for long periods of time. Sitting more and moving less can jam up your lower body, weaken your back and dry up the synovial fluid around the knees.

"But the Suptapadangushtasana series is a good starter to undo these damages," says Diwekar.

Watch the video below to know how to perform the yoga pose step by step.

How to include suptapadangushtasana in your daily routine

You can do it once in the morning and once in evening, this is especially helpful for people with diabetes and high blood pressure.

In case you workout regularly, then suptapadangushtasana should be done before and after your workout. After your workout, you should hold the stretching pose for longer.

During periods or when you experience chronic fatigue, you can do it any time of the day. Diwekar recommends sunset as the appropriate time to do it. Repeat it twice on both sides.

Do it bedtime or first thing in the morning if you have arthritis, body pain, cramping legs, arthritis or osteoporosis.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.