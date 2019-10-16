People With Diabetes, Sugarcane Juice Can Be Your Best Friend; 15 Health Benefits Of Sugarcane That Will Leave You Surprised

Sugarcane juice is a diuretic and can be used for UTI treatment

Did you know that India is one of the largest producers of sugarcane? Sugarcane is used for the production of jaggery, which is known to be healthier alternative to sugar. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently took to Instagram to talk about sugarcane and the many benefits that it offers. In his video, he elaborates on how sugarcane can be hailed as a superfood because of its benefits on liver, immune system and blood pressure. You can either consume raw sugarcane or drink fresh sugarcane juice to reap the health benefits it offers.

Sugarcane health benefits: 15 reasons why you must include it in your diet

1. Sugarcane is effective for giving an instant boost to immunity. If you have cough, cold, fever or flu, then drinking sugarcane juice or eating sugarcane can help you heal quickly.

Sugarcane juice can help you heal quickly from cough and cold

2. Sugarcane juice is great pre-surgery and post-surgery and facilitates quicker recovery. C-reactive Protein (CRP) levels tend to be on the higher side after surgery.

3. Sugarcane can help in reducing inflammation. It also helps in managing side effects of medication, thanks to the abundance of antioxidants it contains.

4. Sugarcane is a rich source of Vitamin C, magnesium and electrolytes. This makes sugarcane a great pre-workout drink. So much so, that even actress Alia Bhatt swears by sugarcane juice as perfect pre-workout drink. It is perfect for someone who is looking forward to running in a marathon or has to be out in the sun for most of the day.

5. Electrolytes in sugarcane can be effective in balancing sodium, potassium in the body. It is perfect for maintaining your hydration.

6. Sugarcane can enhance levels of protein in the human body. This is not to say that sugarcane itself is rich in protein. It infers that it works with the synergy of other foods in a way that it helps in enhancing protein levels in the body.

7. Sugarcane juice can work as effective treatment for Urinary tract infections (UTI). Luke says that sugarcane juice is a natural diuretic that makes it excellent for UTI treatment.

8. Sugarcane is one of the best foods for kidney health as well.

9. People with jaundice and liver problems can also benefit by including sugarcane juice in their diet. It can be helpful to recover from dehydration and hangovers after binge-drinking or heavy drinking.

Sugarcane can help you help you heal quickly from a hangover or the morning after heavy drinking or binge-drinking

10. Fibre-rich sugarcane juice works as a natural laxative, beneficial for gut health. It can be effective in treatment of constipation by smoothening bowel movement. You can drink sugarcane juice or even chew sugarcane to keep constipation at bay.

11. People with diabetes should not refrain from having sugarcane as it has low glycaemic index. Diabetics can both chew sugarcane or drink a fresh and chilled glass of sugarcane juice.

12. Sugarcane juice can also be given to children having tooth decay. You can give your kids small chunks of sugarcane. Apart from treating tooth decay, it can also strengthen your teeth and gums.

13. If you feel fatigued and low on energy all day, then sugarcane is the superfood you must try. It is a brilliant source of nutrition and an excellent recovery drink. (Make sure you don't add sugar to your sugarcane juice.)

14. Antioxidants in sugarcane juice are great for your skin health.

15. If you find trouble sleeping, then you can chew on a piece of sugarcane before going to bed. Sugarcane is rich in tryptophan, which is a precursor of serotonin. Serotonin is a hormone which is known to have multiple functions in regulation of sleep and wake cycles.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

