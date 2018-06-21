Stress Disorders Increase The Risk Of Autoimmune Disease: 6 Simple Ways To Reduce Stress

Highlights
Stress affects millions across the globe. And with the increasing incidence of stress disorders, there is an urgent need to bring the situation under control. Thankfully, stress is a condition which can be controlled easily without the need for medication.
Here's a list of 6 simple techniques which can help you reduce stress in no time. Take a look.
1. Yoga
This desi form of workout is popular across the globe for its stress-relieving effects. Some of the most popular divas of Bollywood like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt practice yoga regularly to keep their mind at peace (and body fit). All you need to do is spare a few minutes every day to practice simple, deep-breathing exercises and that's it! These few minutes of yoga will help you keep stress at bay.
2. Meditate
Meditating is not all about going up in the mountains and spending some time in solitude. Meditating is about sitting quietly with your eyes closed and focusing on your breathing. This can be practiced anywhere as long as the place is free from distractions. Meditating brings mental silence and this is known to have positive effects on stress.
3. Try aromatherapy
Aromatherapy can be quite helpful in relieving stress. Exposure to pleasant fragrances like lavender essential oil can reduce stress to quite an extent.
4. Listen to music
Music has been strongly linked to stress-reducing properties. Research points towards a number of ways music calms stress. It triggers biochemical stress-reducers in the body in no time. So the next time you feel that stress is about to hit you, put on your earphones and listen to some soothing music.
5. Exercise
A healthy way of dealing with stress is using that negative energy to your benefit. Whenever you feel stressed out, go out for a bicycle ride, a run, jog or a stroll. Aerobics, weight training and zumba can also be quite helpful. It will also help you shed some extra pounds.
6. Chocolates
For some people, stress is an excuse to eat more chocolates. Multiple studies have shown that chocolates have a compound which has anti-anxiety effects on your mind. Eating dark chocolates in moderation can be quite helpful in reducing stress.
