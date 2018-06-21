Stress Disorders Increase The Risk Of Autoimmune Disease: 6 Simple Ways To Reduce Stress

Experts say people with PTSD are at a higher risk of autoimmune disorders

A new Swedish study suggests that people suffering from stress disorders, posttraumatic or psychiatric, are at a higher risk of autoimmune diseases. For this, researchers picket 106464 people diagnosed with stress disorders. They tracked half of these people for a period of 10 years. At the end, the experts found that people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorders were at a 46% higher risk of developing autoimmune diseases. Besides this, they were twice as likely to develop three autoimmune diseases as compared to people who were not diagnosed with stress disorders. Experts revealed that severe and prolonged stress is linked dysregulation in stress hormones in the body. This impairs the immune system and results in autoimmune diseases. An autoimmune disease is a condition wherein the body's immune system attacks the healthy cells. Some of the most common autoimmune diseases include rheumatoid arthritis , type 1 diabetes Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis Also read: Top 7 Stress-Busting Foods You Must Have

Stress affects millions across the globe. And with the increasing incidence of stress disorders, there is an urgent need to bring the situation under control. Thankfully, stress is a condition which can be controlled easily without the need for medication.

Here's a list of 6 simple techniques which can help you reduce stress in no time. Take a look.

1. Yoga

This desi form of workout is popular across the globe for its stress-relieving effects. Some of the most popular divas of Bollywood like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt practice yoga regularly to keep their mind at peace (and body fit). All you need to do is spare a few minutes every day to practice simple, deep-breathing exercises and that's it! These few minutes of yoga will help you keep stress at bay.

Yoga is one of the best ways to reduce stress

2. Meditate

Meditating is not all about going up in the mountains and spending some time in solitude. Meditating is about sitting quietly with your eyes closed and focusing on your breathing. This can be practiced anywhere as long as the place is free from distractions. Meditating brings mental silence and this is known to have positive effects on stress.

3. Try aromatherapy

Aromatherapy can be quite helpful in relieving stress. Exposure to pleasant fragrances like lavender essential oil can reduce stress to quite an extent.

4. Listen to music

Music has been strongly linked to stress-reducing properties. Research points towards a number of ways music calms stress. It triggers biochemical stress-reducers in the body in no time. So the next time you feel that stress is about to hit you, put on your earphones and listen to some soothing music.

5. Exercise

A healthy way of dealing with stress is using that negative energy to your benefit. Whenever you feel stressed out, go out for a bicycle ride, a run, jog or a stroll. Aerobics, weight training and zumba can also be quite helpful. It will also help you shed some extra pounds.

6. Chocolates

For some people, stress is an excuse to eat more chocolates. Multiple studies have shown that chocolates have a compound which has anti-anxiety effects on your mind. Eating dark chocolates in moderation can be quite helpful in reducing stress.

