Starting Your Day With Banana Or Mango Shake? Pros And Cons Explained

A healthy morning routine is essential for setting the tone for the rest of the day. It provides a structured start and helps to energise both the body and mind. Incorporating the right foods and drinks into this routine can enhance focus, boost metabolism, and improve overall well-being. Starting the day with mango or banana shakes is a common ritual, especially in summer, due to their refreshing taste and hydrating properties. While both fruits are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, is it truly healthy to begin the day with fruit shakes? Keep reading to learn from an expert.

Should you start your day with a mango or banana shake?

Starting your day with a banana or mango shake can be highly nutritious, but only if it is balanced properly.

"People often ask if it is healthy to have a banana shake or a mango shake in the morning. The answer is yes, but it really depends on the ingredients and whether the shake is balanced," says Parul Yadav, Chief Dietitian at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram. "Bananas and mangoes are great for you and can be an excellent part of breakfast if used in the right amounts. Banana shakes provide energy because bananas contain carbohydrates. They also contain potassium, vitamin B6, and some fibre, which support muscle and heart health, giving you energy. This is why banana shakes are particularly beneficial for people who exercise in the morning."

"Mango shakes offer different benefits. Mangoes are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which help boost immunity, enhance skin health, and promote overall well-being. In the summer, mangoes can be particularly refreshing," she adds.

Health benefits

Both fruits are rich in natural carbohydrates, glucose and fructose, providing immediate fuel to kick-start your morning.

A banana shake provides vital potassium and magnesium for heart health and muscle function. A mango shake delivers massive doses of vitamins A and C for immunity and skin health.

Both fruits provide soluble fibre (like pectin in bananas), which supports smooth gut health and regular digestion.

The high potassium content in these shakes naturally helps manage blood pressure by balancing out sodium levels in the body.

Potential risks

While both fruits offer excellent vitamins and quick morning energy, consuming them as a standard blend of just fruit and milk can lead to unexpected blood sugar spikes and mid-morning fatigue. "Both bananas and mangoes contain natural sugars, and adding more sugar, ice cream, or flavoured syrups can cause a sudden blood sugar spike, making you feel hungry sooner," Ms. Yadav explains.

A large glass of fruit shake made with whole milk and added sweeteners can easily exceed 300-400 calories. Consuming this without adjusting the rest of your daily food intake may lead to unintentional weight gain. Additionally, consuming a heavy, icy-cold sugary drink on an empty stomach can trigger bloating, gas, or mild indigestion in individuals with sensitive digestive systems.

How to make them healthier

To transform your shake from a sugary treat into a complete, blood-sugar-stable breakfast meal, follow these adjustments:

1. Add protein

Blend in a scoop of protein powder, a half-cup of Greek yogurt, or a tablespoon of hemp seeds. Protein slows down digestion and keeps you full for hours.

2. Incorporate healthy fats

Drop in a tablespoon of chia seeds, flaxseeds, or almond butter. These healthy fats blunt the insulin spike caused by the fruit's natural sugars.

3. Sneak in complex carbs

Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of raw rolled oats into the blender. This introduces beta-glucan fibre, ensuring a steady, long-lasting release of energy without the mid-morning crash.

4. Skip the added sugars

Bananas and mangoes are already exceptionally sweet. Completely avoid adding honey, white sugar, or flavoured syrups.

5. Lighten the liquid base

Swap out full-fat dairy milk for unsweetened almond milk, oat milk, or low-fat milk to reduce the total calorie and saturated fat count.

In conclusion, a healthy morning routine paired with nutritious shakes like mango and banana can provide a great start to your day, particularly in summer. Just be sure to balance the intake and be aware of portion sizes to maximise health benefits while minimising risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.