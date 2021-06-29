Starting A Low-Carb Diet? Here Are 5 Things Beginners Should Know

A low-carb diet is generally high in healthy fast and protein

Highlights You should slowing reduce your carb consumption

Add enough fluids to your diet to stay hydrated

You should avoid consuming refined carbs

With our lives turning into a work-from-home schedule, most of us have grown health-conscious. We have started stressing about regular exercises, yoga, and a proper diet to keep our bodies and immunity strong. Some of us have chosen to top it up with a ketogenic or other low-carb diet to lose unwanted weight. These diets make you cut down on your carbohydrate intake and redirect your focus to healthy fats and protein. If you are planning to go on a low-carb diet, here are some things you need to know.

Want to start a low-carb diet? Take note of these

1) Make a diet chart:

A low-carb diet doesn't mean shunning carbohydrates completely. So, to balance it well, making a diet chart becomes the most important step before starting a low-carb diet. For example, choose to have fruits and milk for breakfast, in addition to the proteins. For lunch or dinner, you can have whole grain rotis, or stir-fry vegetables.

It is essential to plan every meal for better results of the diet you following

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Carb refeeding:

This is a popular term among those following keto, paleo, and other diets. It's the process of including carbohydrates in your meals periodically while you are on a diet. Balancing your proteins with a bit of carb once in a while can be beneficial for the body.

3) Cut all the refined carbs:

While you are making room for good carbs, make sure you slowly start eliminating all bad and refined ones from your diet. Sugary cookies, biscuits, cereals, refined pasta, and bread are all high in refined carbs that you must try to cut down as soon as possible. Aerated drinks and soda are also a big no-no.

Also read: Weight Loss At Home: Here's A List Of High Protein Foods That You Can Add To Your Low-Carb Diet

4) Keto or no keto:

This fad diet is low on carbs and high on fat. It's based on the principle that if we consume little carbs, the body starts to burn fats for energy. This, in turn, leads to the production of ketone bodies by the liver, which is used as fuel. However, this diet can be quite demanding. So, if you wish to start this diet, consult a trained nutritionist.

You should consult an expert before cutting carbs from your diet

Photo Credit: iStock

5) Eat the right food:

Ensure that you remained amply hydrated and your diet is rich in green leafy vegetables that will help keep your fibre levels high and promote gut health. If you are a non-vegetarian you can indulge in chicken, eggs, and meat as long as you do not overeat. Also, on a low-carb diet, dairy products like paneer, cheese, butter as well as nuts and seeds are your best friends. But like anything else, moderation is key even when you are snacking.

Also read: Weight Loss: Carbs Or Protein- Here's What You Should Have As Part Of Post-Workout Nutrition

Always remember that something that works for someone else's body may not be suited for you. Before you make a drastic change in your diet, always consult a nutritionist or an expert who can guide you to embrace a healthier lifestyle in a well-planned manner. It is crucial to consume a healthy ad well-balanced diet for optimal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.