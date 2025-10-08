Start Your Day With This Gut-Friendly Papaya Smoothie: Doctor Explains Why

Papaya is an incredibly healthy fruit packed with essential nutrients. It is rich in vitamin C, fibre, folate, potassium, and vitamin A. These nutrients support the immune system, promote skin health, and aid overall bodily functions. Additionally, papayas are loaded with antioxidants, such as lycopene and beta-carotene, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. These antioxidants may contribute to reduced inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer. Keep reading as we share some notable health benefits of eating papayas, particularly their ability to improve digestion, along with an interesting way to incorporate them into your diet.

Papaya for digestion

Papayas are highly beneficial for your digestive system. They contain an enzyme called papain, which helps break down proteins and promotes effective digestion. This can alleviate issues such as bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Additionally, papayas are rich in dietary fibre, which promotes a healthy digestive tract by encouraging regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Eating papayas is also an excellent way to support gut health.

You can enjoy papayas as they are or prepare them in a smoothie. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a method to prepare a papaya smoothie that can help you kickstart the day. "Papaya is rich in enzymes, fibre, and antioxidants - making it one of the best fruits for digestion and gut health, Dr. Sethi wrote in the caption of the video.

Papaya smoothie for gut health: Benefits and method to prepare

"Papaya is one of the best fruits for gut health; it soothes heartburn, helps with bloating and keeps constipation in check," Dr. Sethi said in the video. He further shared the list of ingredients required to make this gut-friendly papaya smoothie:

One cup diced ripe papaya

Half a cup of regular milk or coconut milk for creaminess

Half a cup of ice

One teaspoon of honey or a dash of cinnamon for sweetness

"Blend everything until smooth and you will get a refreshing gut-healthy smoothie to start your morning," Dr. Sethi added.

Some other health benefits

May help you lose weight

Incorporating papaya into your diet may aid in weight management, as it is relatively low in calories yet high in essential nutrients, including fibre. This can help you feel full and satisfied, supporting your weight management goals.

Improves heart health

The fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants present in papaya can help lower cholesterol levels and support heart health by improving overall cardiovascular function.

Antioxidant properties

Papaya's high concentration of antioxidants, including lycopene, quercetin, papain, and kaempferol, reduces oxidative stress.

Improves skin health

Vitamin C and antioxidants in papaya can promote healthy skin. Vitamin C contributes to collagen production, while papain aids in skin exfoliation, which may help reduce blemishes and acne.

Incorporating papaya into your daily routine can offer a delicious way to boost your health and support digestive functions effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.