From Pineapple To Papaya: Nutritionist's Take On 5 Foods To Help With Bloating

Bloating is that uneasy, swollen feeling in the stomach, as if your belly suddenly puffed up. It is common and often caused by overeating, gas, or certain foods. While usually harmless, it can leave you feeling sluggish. The good news? Some foods help beat the bloat by boosting digestion, reducing fluid retention, and improving gut health. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared five foods that are rich in “natural digestive enzymes” and facilitate “smoother and lighter” digestion.

Pineapple

The enzyme bromelain found in pineapples helps reduce bloating and a feeling of fullness after meals. Bromelain aids in the breakdown of proteins, which facilitates digestion and can reduce indigestion, gas, and bloating.

Bromelain contains anti-inflammatory qualities that may also help reduce bloating and pain caused by digestive system irritation. Pineapple also helps with bloating and water retention due to its high water content.

Papaya

The papain enzyme present in papaya promotes the breakdown of proteins after meals and helps with bloating. Papain helps break down proteins, which can help prevent undigested food from fermenting in the stomach and producing bloating and gas.

Papaya is also an excellent source of antioxidants and fibre, which can help promote regular bowel movements and healthy digestion. Eating papaya a few hours after meals can help ease digestive issues.

Kiwi

According to Lovneet Batra, the actinidin enzyme present in kiwi helps ease the digestion of meat and dairy foods. This enzyme aids in the breakdown of proteins, facilitating digestion and lowering the risk of bloating and other digestive issues.

The high fibre content, both soluble and insoluble, contributes to better transit time through the digestive system and provides bowel movements with more volume.

Ginger

Zingibain in ginger improves nutrition absorption and protein digestion, which helps with bloating and heaviness after meals. Zingibain facilitates the digestion and absorption of proteins by breaking them down into smaller peptides and amino acids.

Honey

Honey is full of enzymes like amylase and protease that help deal with bloating, according to Lovneet. Prebiotics found in it help reduce inflammation, alleviate bloating, and support a healthy gut flora.

Because honey helps with digestion and calms the stomach, it can help with bloating and heaviness after meals, when combined with warm water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.