10 Reasons Why You Should Add Raw Papaya To Your Diet & How To Consume It

Raw papaya has compounds like isothiocyanates and flavonoids that have shown anti-cancer properties

Raw papaya is the unripe fruit of the papaya plant. It is commonly used in various cuisines and is packed with several health benefits. Raw papaya is healthy as it is a good source of dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and antioxidants. It may also contain enzymes like papain that aid digestion and offer anti-inflammatory properties. Keep reading as we share the many benefits of consuming raw papaya.

10 Health benefits of consuming raw papaya:

1. Nutrient-rich

Raw papaya is a good source of various essential vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, potassium, and magnesium.

2. Boosts immune system

The high vitamin C content in raw papaya helps strengthen the immune system, reducing the risk of infections and promoting overall health.

3. Digestive health

Raw papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in digestion and can help relieve symptoms of indigestion, constipation, and bloating.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties

The presence of various phytochemicals in raw papaya has shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties, helping reduce inflammation in the body and potentially preventing chronic diseases.

5. Weight management

Raw papaya is low in calories, high in dietary fibre, and contains enzymes that promote digestion and metabolism. Including raw papaya in your diet can help you manage your weight effectively.

6. Skin health

Raw papaya contains antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, which can help improve skin health, reduce signs of ageing, and prevent skin damage caused by free radicals.

7. Supports cardiovascular health

Raw papaya contains potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and prevent hypertension. Its high fibre content also promotes healthy cholesterol levels.

8. Cancer prevention

Raw papaya has compounds like isothiocyanates and flavonoids that have shown anti-cancer properties, particularly in reducing the risk of colon, prostate, and lung cancers.

9. Menstrual pain relief

Eating raw papaya or drinking papaya leaf tea has been known to help reduce menstrual cramps and provide relief from the discomfort associated with menstruation.

10. Eye health

Raw papaya is a rich source of vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining good eyesight and preventing age-related macular degeneration.

To correctly consume raw papaya, you can follow these steps:

Peel the skin of the raw papaya using a vegetable peeler. Cut the papaya in half and scoop out the seeds from the centre. Slice or grate the raw papaya depending on the recipe or your preference. It can be eaten raw in salads or used in various dishes like stir-fries, curries, pickles, or chutneys. Some popular dishes include Thai green papaya salad or Indian papaya curry. The taste of raw papaya is slightly tangy and mild, similar to a cucumber.

As with any food, it is advisable to consume raw papaya in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Incorporating raw papaya into your diet can provide numerous health benefits, ranging from improved digestion to strengthened immunity and better skin health. However, it is important to note that individual experiences and reactions to foods may vary, and consulting with a healthcare professional is always recommended before making significant changes to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.