Should You Exercise When You're Sick? Expert Reveals The Answer

Skip exercising and allow your body rest properly when sick

It's difficult to stay without exercising when you are a fitness enthusiast. Many people work out every day and continue to exercise even when they aren't feeling well. While it may be difficult for you to refrain from exercising come what may, you must choose to relax in sickness. Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines said the same in her latest Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote, "When it comes to training when you're feeling sick or have a cold, I always say that rest is best. There are a few reasons why." She then explained the importance of taking rest while the body is not in a healthy condition.

Skip your workout and take a rest day when sick

Kayla stated, "When you're sick, your body is working so hard to try and make you better, so you should rest as much as possible and eat well to give yourself the best chance to recover."

If people continue to work out while being sick, they may end up delaying their recovery time by over-exerting their bodies, warned Kayla. She clarified there's no such thing as "sweating out" a cold. "You can also make others unwell around you if you're planning on going to the gym when you're sick. So, just rest enough when you are sick," she added.

Kayla has suggested that people should take it slow and start with some light exercises. Keeping herself in the situation, the fitness enthusiast said that she often starts with a light walk and some de-stress sessions after recovery. The most important tip - "Listen to your body and gauge how you're feeling. Be honest with yourself. Don't jump straight back into your normal training, just slowly build your strength back up," Kayla added.

Despite all this, if you are still unsure about when to restart exercising, check with your doctor, Kayla said.

Take a look at the detailed post by Kayla:

Kayla keeps inspiring people to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Prior to this, she shared a video of a 10-minute exercise routine on Instagram. She had demonstrated some exercises that you can perform within the comfort of your home. You wouldn't need any equipment either. There are eight exercises, including Pop Squat (40 seconds), X Plank (20 seconds), Pop Squat (40 seconds), X Mountain Climber (20 seconds), Pop Squat (40 seconds), Glute Bridge (20 seconds), Pop Squat (40 seconds) and Heel Tap (20 seconds). She stated these exercises would help shed those extra kilos.

Follow a proper fitness regime but if at all you fall ill, take enough rest as Kayla suggested.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.