No Time For Exercise? You Can Easily Add This 5-Minute Upper Body Workout To Your Busy Schedule

Fitness: Try this quick workout to stay in shape when at home

Highlights Try indoor exercises to stay fit when at home

Try this simple workout to work on the muscles of your upper body

This workout can be completed in just 5 minutes

It is tough to be able to squeeze in any time for a workout during a long workday. However, with Yasmin Karachiwala's exercise routine all you need is 5 minutes. The fitness trainer posted a series of videos on her Instagram timeline showing 5 high-intensity exercises to tone your upper body. The targeted upper body exercises aim to burn fat and strengthen your core. Working your upper body also improves posture and strengthens back and spinal muscles. Yasmin captioned the video, "Sometimes, we all need a little nudge, don't we? It takes just 5 minutes and you can actually make it count. This high intensity targeted workout that is not only fast but burns and provides results."

Fitness: Try this 5 minute upper body workout

Along with the high-intensity exercises, Yasmin also demonstrated a modified version of the same exercises. The modified exercises are less intense and are for those who have just begun their weight loss and fitness journey.

In the video, Yasmin demonstrates the following exercises:

1) Push Up + Pike Ankle Tap

M: Modified Push Up To Plank

2) Bent-Over Biceps Curl + Straight Arm Hammer Kickback

M: Standing Biceps Curl + Hammer Kickback

3) Double Supine Skullcrusher in TT

M: Supine Skullcrusher with Feet Down

4) Hammer External Rotation + Lateral Raise

M: External Rotation

5) Goal Post Superman with Lat Pull

M: Alt Arm and Leg Reach

For best results, Yasmin suggests doing each exercise for a full minute to feel the burn in your upper body in just one round. Repeat the exercises if you have more time to spare.

Earlier, Yasmin Karachiwala had shared a video demonstrating a high-energy workout routine targeted for the abs region of the body. It is no secret that the journey to getting the perfect set of abs is extremely tough. But adding Yasmin's 5-minute abs exercises to your everyday routine is a great way to start. In the video, she demonstrates the following exercises - Windmill, Straight Leg Toe Touches + Leg Lowers, Bear Hold, Shoulder Tap + Knee Tap, Seated Alt Leg Lift to Reverse Plank, Side Plank Hip Dips. Read more about it here.

Dedicate just 5 minutes of your day to do these exercises regularly for innumerable health benefits and a well-toned physique.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.