Midweek Fitness Motivation: Get Your Abs On Fire With This Intense 5-Minute Workout

The journey to getting abs and a toned physique is an uphill battle. Every fitness enthusiast knows the herculean effort required to shed those extra kilos and gain muscle. However, making the strenuous journey easier for all is fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who shared a series of videos on Instagram demonstrating simple exercises to get toned abs. These exercises can be done at home and require only a set of dumbbells. Yasmin captioned the video, "Wanna know my secret for a magic 5-minute abs workout? No gym? No time? No problem. This month, I'm sharing with you my secret workout that is fast but will get your abs on fire."

Yasmin suggests doing each exercise for a minute and repeating them if you have more time on your hands. She said, "Do each exercise for a full minute, and voila you'll feel a burn in your abs in one round. If you want more and have time, repeat it for 2 or 3 rounds."

Yasmin also demonstrated low-intensity modified versions of the same exercises for those who are just beginning their fitness journey.

The exercises demonstrated in the video are as follows:

Windmill

Straight Leg Toe Touches + Leg Lowers

Bear Hold, Shoulder Tap + Knee Tap

Seated Alt Leg Lift to Reverse Plank

Side Plank Hip Dips



In case you were looking for more spot training workout routines to add to your fitness regime, Yasmin had previously shared some high-intensity leg exercises. She demonstrated a quick 5-minute exercise routine along with a modified version of each exercise, specifically to tone the legs and leg muscles. To watch the video, and read more about Yasmin Karachiwala's intense leg workout routine, click here.

Add these power-packed workout moves by Yasmin Karachiwala to your regular routine to burn those extra calories, and get a fit and toned physique.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.