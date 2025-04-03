Malaika Arora's Floor Workout: A Fun Way To Strengthen Your Core

Celebrity workout videos are a major source of fitness motivation, and Malaika Arora is among those who lead the pack. A fitness enthusiast, the actress never fails to keep her followers motivated with her workouts. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika was seen sharing her abs and core workout, and all we can do is take notes. She was seen doing a set of exercises that focus majorly on core strengthening and body balance. From the downward dog position to the Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian) pose, Malaika does it all with grace and finesse. In the caption, she wrote, "Sore Today, Strong Tomorrow. Fitness motivation | Abs and core workout."

In her previous Instagram post, Malaika Arora was seen showcasing her yoga skills. The actress shared a video of herself doing various yoga poses that are ideal for building strength and flexibility. Malaika performed various yoga asanas like the downward-facing dog, boat pose, meditation and others. Take a look.

Before that, Malaika Arora aced some yoga poses in an Instagram video. The clip featured the actress performing a series of yoga asanas for flexibility. Malaika started her routine by squatting on a yoga mat and holding her palms together. The first movement involved coming to your knees from the squat position and using your palms to touch your toes. This exercise gently stretches your back muscles and the core. The next movement involved coming back to the squat position to relax the muscles. After that, Malaika changed her position, stood, and bent down to touch her toes with her hands. This exercise gently stretches the back muscles and the hamstrings. After that, she went back to the squat position and relaxed. Along with the video, she wrote, “Flexibility is the key to stability.”

Malaika Arora's workout video is getting us motivated to power through the week with full strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.