"On The Mat, In The Moment": Shilpa Shetty Performs Hip-Opening Stretches

Shilpa Shetty has long been one of Bollywood's biggest fitness inspirations, and her routine covers just about everything, from yoga and strength training to those simple morning stretches. Her social media is packed with practical, easy-to-follow workout ideas, wellness tips and fitness advice that her followers swear by.

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty put the spotlight on something many people tend to skip: flexibility and mobility. Demonstrating a dynamic yoga movement designed to improve lower-body flexibility, she reminded fans that true fitness is about balance, not just cardio or strength training. "On the mat, in the moment," she captioned the clip, staying true to her mindful approach to fitness.

The video shows Shilpa Shetty performing a dynamic yoga posture while holding an 'Ashwasanchalasana', also known as the Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge pose. She, then, changes side and performs the same movement on the other side, again holding the 'Ashwasanchalasana' pose.

How to do Ashwasanchalanasana

To do Ashwasanchalanasana (Equestrian or Low Lunge Pose), start by bending forward from a standing position and placing your palms on the floor. Step your right leg back as far as possible, keeping the knee down and toes tucked, while your left knee stays bent at a right angle above the ankle. Keep your palms beside the front foot, push your hips gently forward, open your chest, and look ahead. Hold for a few breaths, then bring your right leg forward and repeat on the other side. This pose stretches the hips, thighs, and chest while improving balance and flexibility.

Benefits:

Enhances lower body flexibility -The fitness enthusiast further explained the benefits of the dynamic yoga pose in the caption, adding that it increases the flexibility of the lower body by deeply stretching the inner thighs, hamstrings, hips, and groin. By deeply stretching the hips, inner thighs, hamstrings, and groin, these exercises assist the body in releasing tension that has been accumulated by extended sitting or demanding activities. Improves functional mobility - These stretches play a major role in functional mobility, which is required for daily tasks such as bending, walking, squatting, and lifting goods. These exercises encourage natural movement patterns and lessen pressure on the legs and lower back by maintaining supple joints and muscles. Improves hip mobility - Sedentary lifestyles often lead to stiff hip joints, which can cause discomfort and even chronic pain, and this exercise greatly benefits in opening the hip. Hip-opening stretches are vital because they gently act on the joint capsule, enhancing mobility and decreasing stiffness. Strengthens ankle and knee joints - Strengthening the ankle and knee joints is another benefit that is often overlooked. The stretches strengthen joint health by increasing blood circulation and activating muscles that support joints. Strengthen and stretch pelvic region - Besides enhancing posture and balance, this gentle stretching and strengthening also supports lower body strength and core stability-related processes. A strong and flexible pelvic region is particularly helpful for women's reproductive health and postpartum recovery. Improves balance and stability - Last but not least, lower body and hip-opening stretches enhance stability and balance. These exercises improve body control and coordination by taxing the core and minor stabilising muscles.

Performance may be fuelled by power and stamina, but the body needs flexibility and mobility to move effortlessly and resiliently, and Shilpa Shetty is here to rescue.

