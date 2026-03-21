Sesame Seeds To Walnuts: Nutritionist Recommends 4 Foods That Can Boost Your Bone Health

Many think that strong bones come from calcium alone. In reality, calcium is just one part of the equation. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains that maintaining healthy bones requires a mix of minerals, anti-inflammatory nutrients, and support for proper nutrient absorption. According to her, there are four simple foods that provide ample benefits for the bones.

Here's what the nutritionist says about how these common foods can help keep your bones strong:

Sesame seeds: Supports bone mineralisation

She recommends consuming 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds a day to support bone mineralisation. The nutritionist notes that these seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus - nutrients that help build and maintain bone structure. Additionally, they are rich in other beneficial nutrients, including antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential minerals such as zinc, iron, and copper.

Mushrooms: Supports healthy bone density

Lovneet suggests that 1 bowl of mushrooms a day helps improve bone density. She adds that mushrooms are one of the few plant sources of vitamin D, as they remain exposed to sunlight. This, in turn, makes them extremely essential for calcium absorption. Beyond bone health, mushrooms also provide essential minerals such as selenium and potassium.

Turmeric: Reduces joint pain and stiffness

The nutritionist mentions that 1 tsp of turmeric a day reduces joint pain and stiffness. She reveals that it contains a compound called curcumin, which helps in reducing inflammation and plays a key role in joint discomfort and bone degeneration.

Walnuts: Supports joint health and reduces inflammation

She recommends consuming 4 walnuts a day to support joint health and reduce inflammation. Being rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, they help reducing chronic inflammation affecting joints and bones. Besides being nutritious, they are calorie-dense and highly beneficial to an individual's overall health.

In the end, Lovneet advises focusing on daily, consistent nutrition, not just supplements. “Bone strength is built through what you eat every day,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.