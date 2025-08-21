Saffron Can Be Used As An Antidepressant: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Explains Why

Saffron, one of the world's priciest spice, might be doing more than just adding flavor to your dishes, says nutritionist Pooja Makhija. She points out that clinical studies suggest a standardised saffron extract can be as effective as popular antidepressants in managing mild to moderate depression, without the side effects. Sharing on her Instagram, Ms Makhija added that researchers believe certain natural compounds in saffron are behind its mood-boosting benefits.

She mentions that beyond its golden threads, saffron carries three natural compounds that give it both its colour and potential health benefits. Crocin is the water-soluble pigment that brings colour and acts as an antioxidant.

While crocetin supports healthy blood flow and helps the brain get oxygen, safranal, on the other hand, has an aroma compound that may calm the mind and support mood balance.

Ms Makhija said that these compounds may have a neuroprotective effect that can stimulate the production of chemicals in the brain that regulate mood.

She referred to a study from the National Library of Medicine and stated that in a double-blind clinical trial, participants taking 30 mg/day of saffron extract showed improvements in depressive symptoms comparable to those taking fluoxetine (Prozac), without notable side effects.

"Now that you know, go nourish like a pro," she says.

Pooja Makhija has also shared insights on the hormonal changes women experience during menopause. According to Ms Makhija, common symptoms include headaches, heart palpitations, high cholesterol or triglycerides, hot flashes, and hair loss. She explains that headaches may worsen during menopause due to hormonal effects on digestion and gut health, and can be managed by proper diet and hydration. Heart palpitations affect around 42% of menopausal women and 52% of post-menopausal women. High cholesterol and triglycerides occur because sex hormones, which are cholesterol-based, decline, prompting the body to produce more to compensate. Makhija encourages lifestyle adjustments, including diet and exercise, to manage these changes. Read more here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.