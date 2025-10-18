Safe Diwali: Safety Tips For Cuts, Burns And Firecracker Use

As the Festival of Lights approaches, authorities warn of a triad of common injuries associated with celebrations, including firecracker misuse, burns from lighting diyas and fireworks, and minor cuts. To ensure a safe Diwali, a comprehensive guide will help to prevent injuries that could overshadow the festivities. Experts emphasise the importance of adhering to safety protocols and being aware of quick first-aid measures. As India records record burn injuries pre, during and post-Diwali, be sure to make proper arrangements to ensure that you protect your family and yourself, this Diwali.

By taking these precautions, you can enjoy the celebrations without the risk of burns, cuts, or firecracker-related accidents. Community leaders urge residents to prioritise safety while still embracing the spirit of Diwali, ensuring that the festival remains a joyous occasion for all. With proper awareness and preparation, families can celebrate without the worry of injuries.

How To Prevent Burns During Diwali Celebrations?

There is a growing need to prevent burns on Diwali, and you can do so by following the burn safety protocols.

The first and most basic golden rule to prevent burns during Diwali is to wear safe clothing. What this means is that you should be careful of sagging clothes, so no accidental fires occur by mistake or while lighting diyas. Be sure to roll up your sleeves and have patience while performing rituals involving fire. In addition, wearing tight clothes is key, along with natural fibres like cotton; this can be done to make sure that they are breathable during the celebration, which can maintain your body temperature. As synthetic fibres like nylon and polyester catch fire easily and melt, which should be considered as a possible factor before deciding what to wear during the festivities. Garments like dupattas, sarees and flowing lehengas should be avoided near the sources of fire. If you are planning to wear any of the above garments, be sure to be extra careful while performing rituals involving fire. The diyas should be secured on non-flammable surfaces (stone, metal, or concrete) and maintain a safe distance from curtains, paper and flammable decor. Maintain a safe distance (at least 3-4 feet) from all fire sources, including candles, diyas and sparklers. Supervise children, especially when they are dealing with firecrackers, as lack of supervision can lead to firecracker misuse and mishaps. Keep water or sand ready to extinguish any accidental fires that may arise from the firecracker use.

How To Handle Firecrackers And Prevent Injuries During Diwali?

At this point, if you are planning to burst firecrackers, be sure to follow these firecracker safety tips to guarantee a safe Diwali.

Make sure children are using firecrackers safely and wearing proper eye protection while celebrating with their friends under adult supervision.

Follow the hands-free rule; never hold firecrackers in your hand while lighting them (especially firecrackers that emit sparks).

Use long-handled lighters or incense sticks to light firecrackers instead of matchsticks.

Make use of eye protection (glasses or safety goggles) whenever possible.

Never try to light a dud firecracker that fails to ignite immediately, as you don't want surprises unexpectedly while lighting firecrackers, as this can result in serious firecracker injuries.

Store firecrackers in a closed container to avoid any unforeseen ignition, away from heat, moisture and flammable liquids.

Collect all used and dud firecrackers/sparklers in a bucket of water immediately after use to prevent accidental fires.

Photo Credit: Pexels

What Are The First-Aid Measures For Burns And Minor Cuts?

Just before proceeding to light firecrackers, make sure to know proper ways on how to treat minor cuts during Diwali and seek emergency help for firecracker injuries.

How To Provide Immediate Burn Management?

Minor Burns (First Degree):

Run the affected area under cool (not ice-cold) running water for 10-15 minutes.

Apply an antiseptic cream or raw egg white; this helps with faster healing after multiple applications and reduces burn marks.

Do not apply toothpaste or turmeric.

Severe Burns (Second/Third Degree Burns):

Do not apply water.

Cover the burn gently with a sterile, non-fluffy cloth or plastic wrap.

Elevate the injured limb if possible.

Make sure not to wait, but rush the patient to the nearest hospital immediately.

How To Treat Cuts And Abrasions During Diwali?

Cleaning: Wash the cut thoroughly with soap and clean running water to remove dirt and debris.

Stopping the bleeding: Apply firm, direct pressure with a clean cloth or sterile dressing.

Dressing: Apply antiseptic cream and cover with a sterile bandage. Seek medical attention if the cut is deep or the bleeding doesn't stop.

A brief reminder that a little preparedness goes a long way in ensuring safety during Diwali celebrations. Be prepared and prioritise the safety of children, stay hydrated and follow the simple first aid tips discussed above, and always seek emergency help if a firecracker injury occurs.

Note: During the three days: pre-diwali, Diwali and post-Diwali, the disaster protocol is in place for treating burn patients and its supported and monitored by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Government of India. In case of a medical emergency, please contact 101 for reporting fire hazards and state-wise number vary according to your location.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.