10 Injured While Bursting Firecrackers In Hyderabad

Ten people were injured while bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Hyderabad on Monday. The injured, including children, are being treated at a hospital.

"Yesterday (Sunday) we had three (such) cases. Today we received 10 cases out of which four cases were serious. Out of these, a child lost his eye and three will have to undergo surgery." said Civil Surgeon Dr Najabi Begum at the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) had recently cracked down on the sale of banned firecrackers on Diwali. Dedicated teams were formed to implement the order of the pollution control board.

