Rujuta Diwekar Recommends These 3 Simple Dietary Additions For Women To Beat The March Heat

Struggling with poor digestion, sleep and hot flushes as the summer sets in? Dietician Rujuta Diwekar shares three easy hacks to beat the March heat for women at perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause. According to the expert, these hacks are climate-resilient and easy on your bandwidth, gut, and pocket.

She further highlights these hacks, adding, “So that you only look hot this March and not really feel the March heat, irrespective of where you set the AC temperature to.”

The three easy hacks are:

Have a glass of coconut water early morning – Along with a glass of coconut water every morning by 12 o'clock, if not earlier, she recommends, “Add a pinch of sabja seeds to it, sabja seeds. It works as a natural coolant, hydrates you, aids your digestion.” Have dahi with your lunch – The nutritionist recommends having dahi with freshly roasted jeera powder or a glass of chhaas with freshly roasted jeera powder. Talking about its benefits, Rujuta Diwekar shares, “It again acts like a coolant, it is a natural gut calmer, allows you to look good and feel good and not get that afternoon slump.” Have a banana with or post dinner – She mentions having a banana either in the evening with dinner or post dinner, as it is the ultimate gut calmer and coolant. The dietician shares, “Bananas have electrolytes. It will add bulk to your stools. It will make your stomach feel light.”

Nutritionist Emphasises That Passing Gas Isn't A Crime

In the same video, the nutritionist notes that women in perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause experience a slight slowing of digestion, especially when the weather changes. When that happens, according to Diwekar, people tend to pass wind or gas.

But she adds, “If we (women) actually had the confidence of men, we would lift our butt to pass wind, but because we are women, we have learned to constrict ourselves every single time. So I just want to say to every single woman out there, passing gas is not a crime, don't worry about it.”

Rujuta, however, suggests, “Use these three hacks so that the digestion is smoother, it's easier, it's fewer hot flushes, and it's better sleep and better digestion.”

The dietician concludes by mentioning, “Don't let the heat get to you. These 3 simple hacks will keep you cool.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.