Protein Deficiency Common Among Indians, As Per Survey; Here's A List Protein Rich Indian Foods You Must Add To Your Diet

Protein supports muscle health and many other essential functions inside the body

Protein should be an essential part of your diet. It supports many essential functions of the human body. Protein is also quite popular or weight loss. Enough protein intake is extremely necessary for your health. It supports muscles and gives them the required strength. Protein also helps in building metabolism and helps you strengthen bones. But most Indians are not consuming protein in the right quantity. Like iron and calcium deficiency, protein deficiency is also common among Indians, say experts. The latest survey by the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) to ascertain the levels of protein deficiency and awareness about protein in India showed 73 percent of urban rich is protein deficient with 93 percent of them unaware of their daily protein requirements.

Most Indians think that protein deficiency is not an important concern. The most common myths are that protein is only for body-builders or gym-goes, and that diet gives one enough protein and cutting on protein is a good way to lose weight. Proteins are essential at all stages of life, even after growth and development since humans constantly lose protein through normal physiological losses and it needs to be replenished.

The IMRB study was conducted in seven cities with 73 percent of people surveyed being protein deficient.

There are many Indian foods rich in protein

Photo Credit: iStock

Best sources of protein than can be a part of your Indian diet

Most Indians are not aware of the right sources of protein. Many Indian foods can easily be a part of your diet that can increase your protein intake. Here are some of the best sources of protein that you must try-

Eggs Soybean Greek Yogurt Peanut Edamame beans Quinoa Paneer Tofu Lentils Almond butter Chickpeas Pumpkin seeds Hemp seeds Green peas Peanut butter Legumes Nuts and seeds Vegetables like- broccoli, spinach and cauliflower

Protein should be an essential part of your diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Protein is necessary for all age groups. If you are a fitness freak you can consume protein powder suggested by your trainer. If not then also you need to consume protein through dietary sources. Most people are not aware of vegan sources of protein. But from the list of protein sources mentioned above, you can choose some vegan sources. Protein-based diets are widely used for weight loss. Protein keeps you full for longer and gives your muscles the strength. It also improves metabolism which also contributes to weight loss.

(With inputs from IANS)

