Prevent Ingrown Nails And Injuries: 7 Hacks To Clip Your Nails Safely

Ingrown nails and nail injuries are common problems that can cause significant discomfort, as they cause pain, redness, and inflammation. If left untreated, these issues can lead to serious infections as exposed skin becomes vulnerable to germs. Many factors contribute to ingrown nails, such as wearing tight shoes, improper nail trimming, or accidental trauma to the toes. While simple remedies like soaking your feet or wearing open-toed shoes can provide relief, prevention is key. Certain natural hacks to help you clip your nails safely, reducing the risk of ingrown nails and related injuries. By adopting these easy habits, you can maintain healthy nails and avoid unnecessary pain and complications.

7 Natural Hacks To Clip Nails Safely

1. Trim Nails Straight Across

While trimming your nails, it is important to consider how you are cutting them. The main and safest hack to avoid ingrown nails is to avoid rounding corners, like using a nail cutter to cut all sides of your nail. This practice can damage the nail bed and make it possible for germs like bacteria, fungi, and viruses to enter through the damaged skin. According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology, improper trimming is a major cause of ingrown nails, and research recommends cutting nails straight across to prevent them. Here are some practical tips to trim your nails straight across to avoid ingrown nails:

Place your feet or hands on a raised, stable surface to keep them stable while cutting.

Assess the quality of your nails, and assess the length that needs trimming.

Make sure the nails are not cut too short, as it can lead to skin issues.

2. Use Clean, Sharp Clippers

When you are using a clipper to cut nails, use a sharp one, as it can help prevent jagged edges. Jagged edges on the nails, be it on the hands or legs, can lead to certain inconveniences, such as sudden nicking of your shoe or getting your nail stuck on a cloth. Accidentally, these common occurrences can also cause serious injury to your nails. The clippers need to be sharp and clean to practise proper hygiene and not expose your nails to deposits on the clippers. According to the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, sterilisation and the sharpness of clippers help prevent infection and nail deformities, leading to ingrown nails. To avoid letting contaminated clippers get in the way of your nail health, here are some tips:

The nail clippers need to be stored in a hygienic environment to avoid keeping them in the bathroom. If they get wet, clippers can attract a layer of dirt that can transfer onto your nails.

To maintain cleanliness during nail trimming, disinfect the clippers thoroughly before and after use.

3. Clip After Bathing

This is a science-backed hack, as during bathing, your nails become softer from the constant exposure to water. Your nails become softer and easier to trim when they have just been air-dried. This has been documented in the Advanced Ankle and Foot Clinical Guide, which specifically indicates that trimming nails after bathing is best, because softened nails are easier to cut straight across, preventing ingrown nails. Here are some practical tips to clip your nails after bathing:

As soon as you step out of the shower, you need to use a towel to slightly dry them, as the water can deposit around your nail bed.

The nails are now ready for nail trimming, but sit in a comfortable setting and keep your toes or hands on a stable table. Make sure the length in between is comfortable for you to cut your nails.

Keep a small container beside you to collect the trimmed nails to avoid accidentally littering and then searching for where the trimmed nails have gone.

4. Maintain Moderate Length

This is essential, as the length of your nail bed needs to be of a moderate length so as not to be an inconvenience. It should not be too short nor too long, as both nail lengths can cause issues. According to Archives of Dermatological Research (2025), improper nail length (too short or too long) was a significant risk factor for ingrown toenails. Here are some tips to maintain your nail length:

Take a clean nail clipper and use it at an angle to cut it clean.

You need to gauge the length, as some people tend to keep the nails on their hands longer for aesthetic reasons.

Your nails need to be of a middle length; they shouldn't be too sharp to avoid injuries. And not too short to avoid exposing surrounding skin.

Make sure the clippers are functioning well enough to effectively cut your nails to avoid double-cutting, leading to nail issues.

5. Disinfect Tools Regularly

Proper nail care is a routine that needs to be practised consistently to reduce infection risk. One such hack is to disinfect every tool you have used regularly. This is important, especially when people tend to share their nail care tools, as infections and germs can easily transfer. Ideally, people should keep their nail care tools only for themselves. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (2024) mentions that dirt and germs under nails or on tools can cause infections; keeping nails and tools clean prevents swelling, and nail disorders may cause ingrown nails. Here are some tips to keep your nailcare tools clean:

Make sure you allot a dedicated container to keep them so that their contact with dust and germs can be controlled.

Keep your nail care tools in a breathable pouch to avoid oxidation and dust from depositing on them.

6. Wear Breathable Footwear

The type of footwear you wear on a day-to-day basis determines how comfortable your toenails are, as friction, pressure, and moisture can worsen nail health. In order to prevent pressure on nails, wearing breathable footwear is best, as if the footwear is too tight, constant pressure on toenails can cause chipping. There are even instances where people have seriously injured themselves due to the pressure on their nails being too much, so much so that medical intervention could be required for relief from pain. According to podiatric guidelines, wearing footwear made from breathable materials like mesh and leather can lower humidity inside shoes, thus preventing fungal infections and inflammation that can lead to ingrown nails. Here are some tips to make sure your footwear is breathable:

While purchasing shoes, always check the material, comfort, and how comfortable the insoles are inside the shoes.

Make sure the toenails are not hitting the shoe so that there is some distance between the shoe and your toenails.

7. Moisturise Nails And Cuticles

Nails and the surrounding area, known as cuticles, need constant care to make sure your nails grow properly. Not only is nutritional intake necessary for nail health, but people also need to actively use nail-health-nourishing ingredients to keep their nails healthy. To avoid ingrown nails, follow these tips:

Use nail-health-nourishing oils like vitamin E, coconut oil, clove, or any other readily available oil that can ensure proper moisturisation.

According to the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, moisturisers improve nail flexibility and prevent splitting, lowering the chances of ingrown nails.

When To Seek Medical Help

If you keep on experiencing ingrown nails for more than a week, then it may be time to consult a medical specialist for foot and ankle health, known as a podiatrist. This is non-negotiable, as people tend to ignore foot health when they have ongoing foot or toenail problems that don't improve with simple home care.

By practising safe nail clipping and practising proper nail hygiene, you can avoid ingrown nails altogether.

