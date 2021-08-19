Pre And Post Workout Skincare Routine: Follow These Steps To Keep Your Skin Acne-Free

Skincare tips: Always remove your make up before exercising to

Highlights Take care of your skin before and after working out

You should immediately take a shower after exercising

Avoid touching your face while exercising to prevent transfer of bacteria

Regular exercise is a great way to achieve or maintain a healthy weight, boost overall health and flush out toxins from the body as well. However, while you are at it, following a proper skin care routine before and after workout is imperative. You tend to sweat a lot while exercising, and this sweat can sometimes block the pores, causing the skin to break out. Shedding light on how to avoid blemishes and acne, dermatologist Jaishree Sharad along with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrated a few simple tips that must be followed before and after exercising through a series of videos on Instagram.

Get acne-free skin with this ultimate pre and post workout skincare routine

In the caption shared alongside the videos on her timeline, Yasmin wrote, "Don't forget to follow this skin routine, before you break a sweat".

Dr. Jaishree lists the following steps that one should practice before exercising:

1. Remove makeup

The dermatologist explains that wearing makeup while exercising is the primary reason for acne popping up on the face. The skin's pores get blocked by makeup mixed with sweat, causing it to break out. Hence, it is important to wipe makeup off of the skin.

2. Cleansing

After you remove your makeup using wipes, it is important to wash the face using a mild cleanser. While the wipes do remove makeup effectively, one should wash their face to ensure there is no residue left that can block the pores of the skin.

Also read: Here's What You Should Know Before Adding Vitamin C To Your Skincare Routine

3. Moisturise

Dr. Jaishree states that exercising makes you sweat, which causes dehydration. Therefore, it is crucial to remain hydrated for healthy and clear skin. So, don't forget to moisturise your face after cleansing.

4. Sunscreen

You should never skip sunscreen. If you do not want to use a moisturiser, Dr. Jaishree suggests using a sunscreen that contains a moisturiser.

Skincare: You should apply sunscreen before and after workout daily

Photo Credit: iStock

As important as it is to pay attention to skincare before workout, you must also focus on taking care after workout.

Here is a list of steps to follow post-workout:

1. Wash your hands

Dr. Jaishree says, "Before you touch your face, ensure you wash your hands as they contain bacteria and other microorganisms from having touched gym equipment". To make sure you do not transfer bacteria to your face which can lead to acne, wash your hands first.

2. Take a shower

As soon as you are done with your exercise, take a shower. The primary reason for this is that if you don't wash off the sweat for long, it may lead to fungal and bacterial infection. Hence, it is essential to shower and change into clean clothes immediately post-workout.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Beauty Sleep Is Real! Know The Benefits Of This Age-Old Secret

3. Moisturise

Taking a shower leaves the skin dry and dehydrated. To ensure your skin remains hydrated, you must thoroughly moisturise your face and neck region.

4. Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen along with your moisturiser all over your body to keep your skin blemish-free.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Skincare Tips: 6 Daily Rituals That Helps This Nutritionist Get A Flawless Skin

If you have been prone to acne and blemishes all along, make it a point to follow these simple and effective tips before and after workout to see that difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.