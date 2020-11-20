Skincare Tips: 6 Daily Rituals That Helps This Nutritionist Get A Flawless Skin

Skincare tips: Regular exercise can be beneficial for your skin as well

Highlights Get 7 to 8 hours of good quality sleep every day

Exercise regularly as it helps in improving blood circulation

Eat good quality protein for a healthy skin

Do you often wonder about how to get a flawless skin? If you are amongst those who have tried everything under the sun, but have still failed to achieve a spotless, blemish-free skin with natural, youthful glow, then you have landed at the right place. In this article, we are going to talk about what a nutritionist does on a daily basis for naturally glowing and clear skin. What you eat and drink is directly going to reflect on your skin. So, a healthy and nourishing diet is an important prerequisite for a healthy skin.

What a nutritious does to take care of her skin

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share her simple, yet effective daily skincare routine. Captioning her reel as "How I pamper my skin daily and why," she shares the following details of her skincare routine:

1. Vegetable juice

2. 2-3 litres of water

3. Good quality protein

4. Exercise

5. 7-8 hours of sleep

6. Less sugar

Also read: Do Not Forget To Use Sunscreen This Autumn- Know Other Skincare Tips That Dermatologist Recommends

All of these six points are a part of her daily skincare routine. Explaining the "why" behind them, Makhija shares the following

A glass of vegetable juice provides an "antioxidant burst" to her skin. A green juice can be prepared by adding a variety of leafy green vegetables, amla, aloe vera and several other ingredients. Antioxidants in these vegetables can help in reducing oxidative stress, inflammation and acne.

Drinking two to three litres of water daily is sufficient to keep you hydrated . And being well-hydrated is responsible for the natural glow that Makhija has.

Also read: Fitness Trainer Explains How Drinking Sufficient Water Can Influence Your Fat Loss Program

Eating good quality protein, from foods like eggs, lentils, legumes, soy, etc, can help in generating healthy cells on the skin. It boosts collagen production as well. For Makhija, eating good quality protein can help in fading scars.

Regular exercise not just helps with weight loss, but is also great for improving blood circulation in the body. The glow that you in your skin after exercise is probably because of better blood circulation.

Getting seven to eight hours of sleep is important for your overall health and immunity. It is also important for your skin as it facilitates healing and rejuvenation of the skin.

Avoid refined sugar in all forms. It can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels and can also trigger acne, as Makhija informs in her video.

So this is how Pooja Makhija, who has been the nutritionist of celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Genelia D'souza and several others, takes care of her skin and health on a daily basis.

Also read: 3 Quick Hacks To Rejuvenate Your Skin Amidst Lockdown

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.