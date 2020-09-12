Portion Size Guide: Learn How To Divide Your Meals Into Protein, Carbs And Fats For Weight Loss

Portion size matters if you want to lose weight and maintain fitness

Highlights 50 grams of protein intake is recommended in adults each day

250-260 grams of crabs are recommended each day in adults

20-25% of the total calories should come from fats

Our body is not accustomed to produce everything that it needs to be healthy. There are essential nutrients that we must consume through dietary sources to maintain ideal health standards. Essential nutrients are important, as they support an individual's reproduction, growth and overall good health. And furthermore, divides it into two categories; micronutrients and macronutrients. Micronutrients are basically nutrients that a person needs in small doses, they consist of vitamins and minerals. Macronutrients are nutrients that a person needs in large amounts, they include carbohydrates, fats and protein.

Portion size guide: Here are the proportions in which you should eat macros for weight loss and good health

Protein

Proteins are like little machines inside the 100 trillion cells that our body consists of. Small units called amino acids in turn are the building blocks of protein. The main function is to build, provide strength and replace and repair.

What are the types of protein?

Complete Protein: These foods contain all the essential amino acids and are mostly found in animal foods such as, meat, dairy and eggs. Plant based foods like soy, buckwheat, moringa have complete protein.

Incomplete Protein: Foods that have at least one essential amino acid and lack in a complete protein profile. Some plant-based foods like- peas, beans, and grains, have incomplete protein.

Complementary Proteins: Two or more foods containing incomplete protein profile, combined to supply complete protein. For instance, toast and peanut butter.

Also read: National Nutrition Week 2020: Expert Explains Importance Of Protein For Health; Know Vegan Sources

Protein: What should be the portion size?

As a part of a 2,000 calorie diet- 50 grams of protein intake is recommended in adults each day. Or, in other terms, 25-35% of your total calories should come from protein- to have a healthy diet.

Specifying exact amounts, however, depends on factors like- age, gender, activity level, and medical condition

You can meet the requirements by either having 5 small meals, each having some portion of protein. Or by having protein packed three meals.

Things that you can include to meet your daily requirements are: Tofu, edamame, tempeh, lentils, chickpea, quinoa, almonds, peanuts, beans with rice, lean meat, green leafy vegetables and eggs.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein

Photo Credit: iStock

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are starches, sugars and fibres found in vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, grains, and dairy products. It provides fuel for the central nervous system, and energy for the working of muscles.

What are the types of carbohydrates?

Simple Carbohydrates: They are mostly found in processed and refined sugar foods and have no vitamins and minerals present in them. They spike the blood sugar levels rapidly.

They are mostly found in processed and refined sugar foods and have no vitamins and minerals present in them. They spike the blood sugar levels rapidly. Complex Carbohydrates: They have three or more sugars and are referred to as starchy food. They aren't absorbed in the blood as quickly as the body needs time to break and digest them. Hence, they provide more sustained energy. Foods like; corn, potato, peanuts, whole grains and cereals are examples of complex carbohydrates.

Carbs: What should be the portion size?

As a part of a 2000 calorie diet, 250-260 grams of crabs are recommended each day in adults. Or, 45-65% of the total calories should come from carbohydrates.

Foods that you can include to meet your daily requirements are: quinoa, oats, buckwheat, bananas, beetroots, sweet potatoes, blueberries, oranges, kidney beans, apples, and chickpeas.

Also read: Black Chickpea For Diabetes: Control Your Blood Sugar Levels With Kala Chana; What Is The Right Time To Eat And How

Fats

Fats are a source of energy. They protect your organs and help your body absorb the fat soluble vitamins. When you cut fat from your diet, you are actually cutting off an essential macronutrient required for the better functioning of the body.

What are the types of fat?

Saturated Fat: Not all fats is bad, but this one is! Consuming high amount of saturated fat can play a starring role in weight gain and developing a chronic health condition. It is found in- butter, mayonnaise, beef, pork, and most type of packaged desserts.

Not all fats is bad, but this one is! Consuming high amount of saturated fat can play a starring role in weight gain and developing a chronic health condition. It is found in- butter, mayonnaise, beef, pork, and most type of packaged desserts. Unsaturated Fats: This healthy fat is of two types- polyunsaturated(found in soyabean, corn, walnuts, flax seeds, salmon, tuna and sunflower seeds) and monounsaturated(found in avocados, hazelnuts, cashews, peanut butter, sesame oil, canola oil, olive oil and seeds)

Fats: What should be the portion size?

As a part of a 2000 calorie diet, 20-25% of the total calories should come from fats.

Foods that you can include: nuts, seeds, fatty fish, nut butters and ghee.

Along with the above mentioned macronutrients, having enough water is essential to digest and assimilate the food better and at the same time flush out the toxins.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle might need a changed perspective, and an informed dietary habit. Instead of just being mindful about calories, try to be mindful about eating food like its medicine and for a healthier tomorrow.

Good fats like ghee should be part of your daily diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Talks About 3 Fats That You Should Re-Introduce In Your Diet

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.