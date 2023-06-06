Poor Digestive Health Maybe Be Due To Inadequate Fibre In The Diet; Here's Why & How To Consume It Sufficiently

A lack of fibre can have a significant impact on digestive health

Lack of fibre can lead to digestive issues because fibre plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of the digestive system. Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that cannot be digested by the human body. It passes through the digestive system intact, adding bulk to the stool and promoting regular bowel movements.

This is essential for the prevention of constipation, a common digestive issue caused by the slow movement of faecal matter through the colon. Continue reading as we discuss how fibre is essential for a good digestive health.

How does fibre influence digestive health?

Contrary to what many people think, fibre is a very important aspect of a balanced diet and is essential for good health. Here's what happens when we don't consume enough fibre:

When there is insufficient fibre in the diet, the stool becomes hard, dry and difficult to pass. This leads to straining during defecation, which can result in haemorrhoids, anal fissures or rectal bleeding. Chronic constipation can also damage the muscles and nerves of the colon, making it harder to pass stool over time. Another digestive issue associated with a lack of fibre is diverticulosis. Diverticulosis is a condition where small pouches or sacs called diverticula form along the lining of the colon. These pouches can become inflamed or infected, causing diverticulitis. Acid reflux is another digestive issue that can be worsened by a lack of fibre. Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid backs up into the oesophagus, causing heartburn, chest pain and regurgitation of food. Fibre helps to absorb excess acid in the stomach, which reduces the risk of acid reflux. A low-fibre diet can also lead to an imbalanced gut microbiome. The gut microbiome consists of trillions of microorganisms that live inside the digestive system. These microorganisms play a critical role in the digestive process. However, when there is insufficient fibre in the diet, the gut microbiome can become imbalanced, leading to digestive issues such as diarrhoea, bloating and gas. Fibre helps to regulate appetite by making you feel full for longer periods of time. Without enough fibre in the diet, people may overeat, leading to weight gain and digestive issues such as acid reflux, constipation and bloating.

How to improve digestive health with fibre?

It is essential to make sure that you consume enough fibre by eating high-fibre foods. There are other ways to improve digestion that may also be helpful. Read on as we list some of these:

Consuming high-fibre foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes can help to improve digestive health. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fibre daily. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help soften stool and aid in the movement of waste through the digestive tract. Regular physical activity can help to stimulate the digestive system and encourage bowel movements. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help to improve digestive function. Incorporate foods like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables into your diet. Processed foods tend to be low in fibre and can contribute to constipation and other digestive issues. If it's difficult to get enough fibre from food alone, a fibre supplement like psyllium or inulin may be helpful in improving digestive health.

In conclusion, a lack of fibre can have a significant impact on digestive health. A diet low in fibre can lead to constipation, diverticulosis, acid reflux, an imbalanced gut microbiome, and weight gain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.