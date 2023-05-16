Poor Cholesterol: These 8 Simple Tips Can Help Bring Down High Cholesterol Naturally

High cholesterol is associated with multiple health risks such as stroke, coronary heart disease, diabetes and blood pressure. Cholesterol is a waxy substance produced by your liver and is needed by the body to make healthy cells. But an excessive amount of it can cause your arteries to narrow which restricts blood flow and increases the risk of heart disease. You can develop high cholesterol due to several factors including unhealthy diet, smoking and lack of physical activities. But, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, you can bring your cholesterol down naturally by making certain changes in your lifestyle.

In an Instagram Reel, the nutritionist explains what you really need to do to get rid of high cholesterol. She says that two-third of people who want to reduce their cholesterol levels can do so by making certain lifestyle and diet changes while only one-third require some sort of medication because they may have inherited high cholesterol.

Tips that can help tackle high cholesterol levels effectively

1. Cut down on carbs

The nutritionist insists that you need to reduce your carbohydrate intake to avoid increasing bad cholesterol.

2. Detoxify the liver

You must also flush out the toxins from your liver to bring the cholesterol level under control.

3. Digestion

Having bad digestion or digestive issues can also result in high cholesterol. The nutritionist also suggests keeping the thyroid levels in check to keep excessive cholesterol at bay.

4. Take isabgol

You can include isabgol in your daily routine as it has both soluble and insoluble fibre. This, the nutritionist, says helps reduce bad cholesterol. One can take one or two teaspoons of isabgol daily.

5. Don't munch the whole day

The nutritionist advises against eating throughout the day and in between meals. One should keep at least a gap of four to five hours between meals and drink just water during that time, she adds.

6. Lose weight

You must also consider losing some kilos to treat high cholesterol and prevent the complications associated with it.

7. Quit smoking

Smoking could be one of the reasons why your cholesterol is high. So, drop that cigarette before it takes a toll on your health.

8. Get active

Exercising and engaging in physical activities can also help reduce cholesterol levels. You can choose any form of exercise you like including weight lifting, calisthenics, or running.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.