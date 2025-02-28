Karnataka Bans Use Of Plastic For Steaming Idlis: Expert Explains How It Can Be Carcinogenic

The Karnataka Food Safety Department has found that 52 out of 251 hotels use plastic sheets to prepare idlis. The state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao warned that "plastic is carcinogenic. Those carcinogenic elements can enter idli."

"Food Safety department had collected idli samples at 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier clothes were used for cooking idlis but we got the information that recently the hotels have started using plastic. So our officers went to various spots and conducted an inquiry," Mr Rao said.

Mr Rao also mentioned that earlier clothes were used for cooking idlis but recently many hotels have started using plastic.

"If someone is doing it then it should be brought to our notice," the Minister said.

For the unversed, Idlis are prepared by steaming fermented rice and lentil batter. Many usually cover the plates with a cloth and then pour the batter on it. This helps keep the batter intact and allows it to cook evenly by letting the steam permeate through the batter while maintaining its shape, preventing sticking to the idli plate.

Replacing this cloth with plastic can be harmful to your health in more ways than one and even increase cancer risk. When exposed to high heat, plastic releases harmful chemicals which can be carcinogenic.

Plastic and cancer risk

"Cancer cases are on the rise and nobody really knows why. Then we start looking at things that have changed over the past few decades like the increased use of plastic. Most cancers are related to your lifestyle choices like smoking which can be prevented. However, there are many hidden chemicals around us which can also increase your cancer risk," says Dr Kanchan Kaur.

"Plastic use over the last few decades has not been just associated with higher cancer risk but also other diseases like reproductive disorders, PCOS, infertility, Alzheimer's and neurological issues. However, It is very difficult to conduct a scientific study that gives you a cause-effect. But there is enough data that shows that chemicals in plastics particularly BPA and phthalates are associated with cancer," adds Dr Kaur

Plastic exposure can increase cancer risk through several mechanisms. Many plastics release harmful substances such as bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, dioxins and others. Microplastics also accumulate in the body over time, increasing the risk of cancer.

Plastic, heat and cancer risk

When exposed to heat, plastics release toxins. These toxins may leach into food, particularly when it is hot, oily or acidic. Ingesting or inhaling microplastics and associated chemicals can play a role in cancer development.

"We must have a balanced approach as one cannot completely avoid plastic. However, the use must be minimised, especially when freezing or heating food items. Not just the chemical, but also the colours used like in black containers may increase cancer risk."

"When you heat, put hot food or freezing food in them the chances of these chemicals leaching into your food is higher," Dr Kaur explains.

Long-term exposure to these chemicals can lead to their accumulation in the body which may initiate or promote cancerous changes in cells.

With plastic exposure posing severe health risks, including cancer, the Karnataka health department is now preparing to enforce strict regulations to prevent this practice. Authorities have also hinted at taking stringent action against eateries found violating food safety norms.

