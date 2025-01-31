Can Black Plastic Containers Used For Food Delivery Cause Cancer?

A recent online debate has raised concerns about the safety of using plastic food delivery containers. The issue arises from the fact that they are made of ‘black plastic,' a material that is more common in everyday life than many people realise. Black plastic is commonly used to manufacture everyday items such as food trays, containers, and utensils. It is often produced from recycled materials, including old electronics, and is treated with chemicals to enhance flame resistance. However, substances like decaBDE are not securely bound within the plastic and may leach into food, particularly when it is hot, oily, or acidic. The discussion gained momentum after a viral Instagram video, in which an influencer warned against using or reusing black plastic containers for food storage or microwaving.

You are advised to avoid the usage of these containers. Below our expert Dr Kanchan Kaur, Senior Director, Breast Cancer & Cancer Care at Medanta, Gurugram answers common questions regarding this issue.

Common FAQs about black plastic

1. What is black plastic and Can these black plastic food packaging actually cause cancer?

Potentially yes, While no direct studies confirm a definitive link, but there are enough chemicals present in these black boxes, which can leach out into the food that can cause significant problems. A lot of these chemicals are known to be endocrine disruptors, which means they mimic your hormones, and they can lead to disruption of your normal hormonal balance and even lead to conditions actually like cancer. Not only just cancer, it can lead to issues like PCOD and thyroid, but with cancer, the link is slightly bigger, especially the carbon black that is used to make these boxes black. That is a proven carcinogen and other various chemicals in these plastics that potentially lead to disruption of your normal functions of the body and diseases particularly cancer.

2. How exactly does cancer occur from their usage?

The chemicals leaching from plastic disrupt normal cell functions, with some known carcinogens affecting hormone regulation, particularly in relation to breast cancer. Endocrine disruptors interfere with the body's hormones, potentially leading to cancer. Additionally, black plastic can release microplastics into food, which are now linked to various diseases, right from heart disease to cancer.

3. Based on your expertise, Do you recommend avoiding the use of black plastic food containers?

Yes definitely, it is recommended to minimize the use of not just black plastic food containers but plastic in household chores too, particularly when storing hot or cold food in refrigerators or using them in microwaves. The change in temperature can cause these harmful chemicals to release in the food causing diseases like cancer and other lifestyle issues.

4. Are there any safer alternatives to black plastic or food storage and packaging?

Using steel and glass utensils are much better options available. In India people also have option to opt for earthenware by ensuring the mud used is lead free and no paints or chemicals are being used in them. If safety is the priority, steel and glass remain the best choices.

5. Apart from cancer, what are the other health issues that are related to this black plastic food?

The chemicals present in these plastics are endocrine disruptors. They disrupt the normal functioning of your endocrine system which can lead to significant health issues like PCOD, diabetes and thyroid. It can also cause prostate issues in men particularly prostate cancer. Additionally, exposure of these chemicals to kids can potentially lower their IQ or hamper their neurological development.

6. How can one be safe from exposure to plastic and reduce the risk of cancer from them?

Live the life that your grandparents lived. You must eat local, eat seasonal, eat fresh and reduce the dependency on outside food. Avoid storing and reheating food in plastic and opt for safer alternatives like banana leaves, bamboo, earthenware, steel, and glass for food storage and serving. India leads in banana leaf and bamboo utensils which are very safe and so that can be used in place of plastic boxes.

7. How significant is the cancer risk from using black plastic food containers?

Since there is no particular study that may give a number to the cases or years of using plastic which can lead to cancer, but the more your exposure, the higher the risk.

