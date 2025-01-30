Is Your Favourite Black Kitchenware Safe? Recent Study Errors May Have Misled Millions

A recent study that raised alarms about the safety of black kitchen utensils has been revised after researchers admitted to a mathematical error in their initial calculations. The study, conducted by Toxic-Free Future and the Amsterdam Institute for Life and Environment at Vrije Universiteit, was published in October and warned that many black plastic kitchen items contained toxic flame retardants linked to cancer and hormone disruption.

The original research tested 203 household products made from black plastic and found that 85% contained high levels of these harmful chemicals. Spatulas and sushi trays were reported to have the highest levels, prompting concerns from health experts and consumer groups.

However, after further investigation, the authors issued a correction, stating that the warnings were based on an error in their calculations.

"Companies continue to use toxic flame retardants in plastic electronics, and that's resulting in unexpected and unnecessary toxic exposures," explains Megan Liu, study co-author and science and policy manager at Toxic-Free Future, in a news release. "These cancer-causing chemicals shouldn't be used to begin with, but with recycling, they are entering our environment and our homes in more ways than one. The high levels we found are concerning."

The study highlights the consequences of the lack of restrictions on toxic chemicals used in plastics in electronics such as televisions. Recycling of these plastics-typically containing high concentrations of toxic flame retardants-can lead to reuse in household items that do not require flame retardancy. When those household items are high-impact items like toys and kitchen utensils, the result is potentially high and unnecessarily dangerous exposures, especially for vulnerable populations such as children and women of childbearing age.

Health concerns related to flame retardants include carcinogenicity, endocrine disruption, neurotoxicity, and reproductive and developmental toxicity, according to the study.

"These results clearly demonstrate that flame retardant-containing electronics, such as the outer casings of large TVs, are being recycled into food storage containers and utensils," said Heather Stapleton, the Ronie-Richele Garcia-Johnson Distinguished Professor at Duke University. "While it's critical to develop sustainable approaches when addressing our plastic waste stream, we should exert some caution and ensure we're not contributing to additional exposures to these hazardous chemicals in recycled materials."

This revision has led to a more nuanced understanding of the potential risks of using black plastic utensils, with experts now calling for more precise research in the area.