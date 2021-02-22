4 Supplements That Are A Must If You Have PCOS, As Told By Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

PCOS management: Vitamin B8 supplement can help in improving ovarian function

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is a hormonal disorder which causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. Symptoms include irregular menstrual cycle, excess hair growth, acne and obesity. Losing weight and following an active and healthy lifestyle with a healthy diet can help in reversing PCOS. According to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, one in five women are affected by PCOS. In one of her recent Insta Reels, she mentions that apart from reproductive health, the condition also affects metabolic health and psychological well-being of patients.

The Mumbai-based nutritionist says that nutrition is the only "cure" to the problem. "Balanced diet, exercise and supplements are the key," she says.

Supplements that you must take if you have PCOS

Inositol/ myoinositol or Vitamin B8: It helps in improving ovarian function and also normalises periods.

Omega-3: It is an essential fatty acid which helps in regulating glucose metabolism. It also helps in improving leptin, which in turn reduces hunger and helps with weight loss.

Chromium: This is a vital trace mineral which lowers blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity.

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC): This is the potent antioxidant which improves fertility and reduces insulin resistance.

Improving your lifestyle can help in reversing PCOS

"Check doses with your doctor/nutritionist," Makhija recommends in the caption of her post.

Excess insulin production, low-grade inflammation, family history and excess androgen production are considered to be the possible causes of PCOS.

If not treated or reversed, the condition can increase the risk of infertility, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, sleep apnea, depression and type 2 diabetes to name a few.

Having said that, know that PCOS can be managed and treated with the help of a few lifestyle changes. Follow a healthy and balanced diet. You need to eat healthy and in moderation. Avoid everything that comes in a packet. Processed food is a big no-no. Even when you are craving something tangy or savoury, prepare it at home with natural ingredients.

Regular exercise and quitting alcohol and smoking are other lifestyle measures that can help in managing PCOS effectively.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.