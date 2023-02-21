PCOS: Here's How To Identify Your PCOS Type

Understanding the symptoms of PCOS may help you understand which type of PCOS you may have

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that develop in the ovaries are known as polycystic ovarian syndrome.

PCOS can be of 4 different types. These types being Insulin Resistance, Post pill, Adrenal and Inflammatory. It is important to differentiate and identify between these types so they can be treated and reversed effectively.

While some women without the disease do develop cysts, some people with this disorder do not. Through her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary helps us identify between the 4 different kinds of PCOS.

Here are 4 types of PCOS & their symptoms as discussed by the nutritionist:

1. Insulin Resistance

Over 70% of persons have this kind of PCOS, making it the most prevalent. In essence, insulin resistance occurs when the body has higher-than-normal levels of insulin, or hyperinsulinemia. This occurs when our cells become a little "numb" to the effects of insulin, causing the pancreas to secrete increasing amounts of the hormone until the cells understand what is happening.

Symptoms are:

Irregular Periods

Weight gain

Facial Hair

Cravings

Hair Fall

2. Post Pill

Some people who quit taking the oral contraceptive pill develop post-pill PCOS. With this type, no symptoms like acne, irregular periods, or excessive hair growth existed before the pill was ever started.

Symptoms are:

Scanty Periods

Weight gain

Facial Hair

Fatigue

Hair Fall

3. Inflammatory

Chronic inflammation in inflammatory PCOS causes the ovaries to produce too much testosterone, which leads to physical discomfort and problems ovulating. Headaches, joint discomfort, unexplained exhaustion, eczema, and IBS are all indications of inflammation in this form of PCOS. A blood test will typically reveal elevated inflammatory markers, such as a high CRP (C reactive protein) above 5. Some tests, such fasting glucose and insulin, are within the normal range but can show variations due to inflammation.

Symptoms are:

Bloating

Acne

Cysts

Stubborn Weight

4. Adrenal

Around 10% of persons with the diagnosis have this kind of PCOS, which is brought on by an aberrant stress reaction. High levels of testosterone and androstenedione are typically absent, and DHEA-S, another form of androgen produced by the adrenal glands, will typically be raised alone. However, unless you go through an endocrinologist or other specialist, this type of androgen isn't frequently evaluated.

Symptoms are:

Fatigue

Depression

Anxiety

Mood Swings

Look at her post:

Understanding the signs and type of PCOS can fasten treatment and reversal. Talk to a doctor today if you have noticed these signs recently.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.