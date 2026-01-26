Panchakarma Therapy At Goa Institute Attracts Foreigners Seeking Traditional Healing

Ayurveda-based wellness treatments are elevating trips to India from simple holidays to a rejuvenating and healing experience for foreign visitors seeking traditional therapies, with the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa emerging as a leading centre. One of the highlights at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) is Panchakarma therapy, which, according to doctors at the institute, is showing promising results even in complex diseases. Natalia, 63, from Russia, is among those who say that clubbing ayurveda treatment with her holidays has added a new dimension to her India trips.

Natalia has been suffering from lower back pain, neck pain, joint pain and retinal atrophy, due to which she has diminished vision for the last seven-eight years.

“I feel a significant improvement in my condition after undergoing Panchakarma therapy at the AIIA,” Natalia said.

According to doctors at the AIIA Goa, Natalia consciously made ayurveda a part of her itinerary at the institute for the past three years.

Dr Praveen B S, Head of the Department of Panchakarma at AIIA, Goa, said Panchakarma therapy is a comprehensive bio-detoxification regimen, which comprises five core treatments targeting cleansing, correction of metabolism, and immunity enhancement, along with rejuvenation of the body.

It also helps calm the mind, improve the quality of sleep, and gives clarity to the sense organs, Praveen said.

“These are the preventive aspects of Panchakarma. The therapy is also used to treat and manage metabolic and endocrine disorders such as diabetes, neurological conditions like Parkinson's and stroke, musculoskeletal disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, dermatological conditions and infertility. It is also used in paediatric age groups in treating cerebral palsy and autism,” he said.

“Besides Indians, people from various countries such as Russia, the UK, the US and France visit the institute for wellness and treatment of various diseases,” Praveen said.

Every day, 100-125 patients undergo different Panchakarma procedures at the institute. In the last three years, 332 foreign patients have sought Panchakarma therapies, sources said.

Praveen said that recently, a French woman suffering from eczema and a UK man suffering from Parkinson's underwent therapy at the institute, which improved their conditions.

The AIIA located in North Goa's Dhargal also serves as a key centre for ayurvedic research and patient care.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi three years ago, it is a satellite institute of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, under the Ministry of Ayush.

According to doctors at the institute, “remarkable” improvement was seen with 58-year-old Subhash Kevrekar, who suffered a stroke last December, which left the right side of his body paralysed.

Kevrekar was admitted to a hospital where he received primary allopathic medication. When he returned home, his cousin suggested that he seek treatment at AIIA Goa.

According to the doctors, he was admitted to AIIA Goa on January 2, and within 12 days of undergoing Panchakarma therapy, along with routine conventional medications, he started showing signs of improvement.

“I came to the hospital in a wheelchair and left the hospital walking," Kevrakar said.

In the last three years, around 1 lakh Panchakarma procedures have been performed at the institute, the sources said.

The therapy has gained widespread popularity across India and internationally as a holistic and time-tested ayurvedic approach for detoxification, disease management, and rejuvenation, owing to its deep-rooted scientific principles and proven clinical outcomes, Director of AIIA, Dr P K Prajapati, said.

“At AIIA Goa, Panchakarma is practised in its most authentic and superior form, integrating classical ayurvedic wisdom with standardised protocols, modern diagnostics, and rigorous quality control.

“The Panchakarma facility at the institute is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-trained physicians and therapists, and a serene, patient-friendly environment that supports optimal healing,” Prajapati said.

“Our focus on personalised treatment, adherence to classical texts, and evidence-based practice ensures that Panchakarma sets a national benchmark for excellence in ayurvedic healthcare," he added.

The AIIA Goa also runs a Panchakarma technician's course, which is a skill-oriented programme designed to meet the growing national and global demand for trained Panchakarma professionals, Praveen said.

With a clinical ecosystem of 150 functional beds, over 900 outpatient visits daily, and more than 250 Panchakarma procedures performed every day, the course offers hands-on exposure to real-world practice, he said.

“Run under the Skill India initiative in collaboration with the AIIA, the course ensures structured training, practical competence, and industry-ready skills, empowering students with credible certification and strong employment prospects in the field of ayurveda and wellness," Praveen said.

The AIIA Goa also runs a post-graduate course in Panchakarma.

