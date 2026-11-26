The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that packaged food products exceeding prescribed limits of nutrients of concern carry separate and prominent front-of-pack warning labels declaring "High Fat", "High Sugar", or "High Salt". A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran directed the food regulator to incorporate standardised pictorial representations of the respective nutrients alongside the corresponding warning declarations in separate red hexagons.

The Supreme court further directed that each warning hexagon should occupy at least 4-5 per cent of the principal display panel of the food package, unless there are explicit reasons to depart from the requirement. It also asked the FSSAI to prescribe prominent and readily legible font sizes so that the warnings are clearly visible to consumers under normal conditions of purchase and use. On the nutritional thresholds, the Justice Pardiwala-led Bench directed the FSSAI to treat "total sugars" and "saturated fat", instead of "added sugar" and "added fat", as nutrients of concern, alongside salt.

It said the threshold levels proposed under Table 15.1 of the Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGI), 2024, should not be adopted in their existing form, as they were calculated with reference to added sugar and added fat rather than total sugars and saturated fat. The Supreme Court directed that the revised thresholds must be evidence-based and neither too low nor too high, warning that excessively low limits could result in almost all packaged food products carrying warning labels and eventually desensitise consumers.

"Thresholds set too low would result in almost all packaged food products carrying a warning label and thereby desensitise consumers and induce ‘label fatigue'. The threshold levels presently on record fall in this category," the top court observed. At the same time, it cautioned that excessively high thresholds would allow most products to escape the warning-label framework, leaving consumers unaware of potentially harmful levels of saturated fat, sugar, and salt.

The Supeme court also directed the FSSAI to prepare a comprehensive and clearly defined list of solid and liquid food products exempted from front-of-pack nutritional labelling (FoPNL), while ensuring that products which ought to carry warnings do not escape the framework.

On the possibility of manufacturers using artificial preservatives and other additives to circumvent the objective of the proposed labelling system, the Justice bench directed the FSSAI to closely monitor product reformulation and take appropriate measures, including revising existing regulations, wherever necessary. The Supreme court also stressed that the regulator must adhere to the implementation timeline proposed by it and take pre-emptive measures to ensure that the rollout is not delayed.

It said no further extension of the transition period should ordinarily be granted and non-compliant food business operators should be dealt with strictly in accordance with law. The directions came in a matter concerning the introduction of Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FoPNL), following concerns over the growing consumption of foods high in fat, sugar, and salt and their adverse impact on public health, particularly among children.

During earlier hearings, the Supreme court had questioned the Centre and the FSSAI over delays in introducing mandatory warning labels on packaged food products and stressed that commercial interests could not take precedence over public health. The FSSAI had subsequently proposed a single-phase implementation of the warning-label framework, under which packaged food products exceeding the prescribed threshold for even one nutrient of concern would be required to display a red hexagonal warning symbol.

The Supreme Court directed the registry to list the matter after ten weeks for the FSSAI to apprise it of the progress made on the draft regulations and place an affidavit before the top court. The matter will remain part-heard for this limited purpose.

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