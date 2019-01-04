Our Expert Suggests These Effective Strategies To Lose Weight Quickly

Weight management is extremely important for your overall health and well-being.

Weight management is extremely important for your overall health and well-being. Being overweight could lead to several health problems. These include obesity, high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure and several heart problems. But weight loss requires constant effort and patience. Some lifestyle changes and regular physical activity can help in shedding those extra kilos. These include the limitation on the intake of processed and junk food, sweetened beverages and other calories. Also, many people think that starving can help in shedding those extra kilos. Which is not the case, starving can only have a negative impact on your health. A healthy and well-balanced diet is a must to lose weight.

Experts tells these simple hacks which can help in losing weight quickly:

1. Do not stay hungry:

Staying hungry for too long can make you crave for more food and thereby you may overeat in the next meal. Instead of three heavy meals you must focus on four to five small and healthy meals. According to the nutritionist, Monisha Ashokan "You should not stay hungry for long periods of time. Eat in every two hours. The more you eat in every two hours the higher your metabolism will be."

2. Drink lots of water:

Drinking adequate water throughout the day can be really beneficial to lose weight. "Whenever you are on a weight loss diet which is high fiber and high protein diet, it tends to constipate you and leave you acidic. In order to avoid that you must have lots of water throughout the day. That also helps you to increase the metabolism rate," added nutritionist Monisha Ashokan.

3. Regular workouts:

"Any form of workout can help in loosing weight. But sixty minutes of physical activity is necessary. Walking, workouts in the gym, dancing but sixty minutes of exercise is imperative", added the nutritionist. Physical exercise is not only essential for losing weight but also keeping you healthier. It protects you from several chronic diseases like high blood sugar, arthritis, hypertension, boost your immunity, enhance your mood and keep your heart fit and healthy.

4. High-fiber foods:

Fiber is automatically linked with weight loss. Fiber helps in keeping you full for longer and curbing your hunger pangs. She goes on to say, "People who take only high protein foods and avoid fats and carbs may not end up lose weight. The key is to fill yourself with lot of fruits and salads that is fiber-rich foods along with proteins." You can include fruits and vegetables in your salads, soups and smoothies.

5. Lack of sleep:

Nutritionist further goes on to say, "Whenever you have less time to sleep, which really hinders your hunger hormones. It's very important that you get seven to eight hours of sleep. You always notice that whenever you are sleep- deprived you tend to feel hungry throughout the day. Also, when you tend to feel hungry you do not eat wisely."

(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.