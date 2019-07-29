If You Spend More Than These Many Hours A Day On Your Phone It Can Lead Obesity; Know Your Risks And Tips To Curb Smartphone Addiction

Smartphone addiction can affect your overall health

Dependence on smartphones has increased so much that it seems difficult to spend a day without smartphones. Not just adults, students today are equally addicted to smartphones. From gaming to watching their favourite TV show students can spend hours on mobile phones. Young adults as well as parents are not aware of the adverse effects of using smartphones for too long. When students are indulged in smartphones they are less likely to get indulged in physical activities. Researchers have found that students who use their smartphones five or more hours a day are prone to a higher risk of obesity and are likely to have other lifestyle habits that increase the risk of heart disease.

For the study, 1,060 students (700 girls and 360 boys) were analysed with an average age of 19 years and 20 years, respectively.

"It is important for the general population to know and be aware that, despite being undoubtedly attractive for its multiple purposes, portability, comfort, access to countless services, information and entertainment sources, mobile technology should also be used to improve habits and healthy behaviours," said study lead author Mirary Mantilla-Morron from the Simon Bolivar University in Colombia.

During the study, it was observed that participants who used their smartphones for five or more hours a day were reported with a 43 percent increased risk of obesity. This is because while using smartphones students were twice as likely to drink more sugary drinks, fast food, sweets, snacks and have decreased physical activities.

Spending too much time using the smartphone facilitates sedentary behaviours, reduces the time of physical activity, which increases the risk of premature death, diabetes, heart disease and different types of cancer, the study said.

How to beat smartphone addiction in students?

Most students are addicted to their devices which can increase the risk of multiple health problems altogether. The best way to reduce the risk of these serious health conditions is by cutting down the screen time and involvement in some kind of physical activity. Since the addiction is too much these days it becomes difficult for the students to keep their hands off their phones. Here are some ways to reduce smartphone addiction in kids.

1. Plan your day well

If you really want to invest some serious efforts to reduce the use of smartphones then you should plan your day well in advance. Make a routine for the coming day and divide the time slots for different activities. Keep the time for smartphones limited and get yourself involved in some or the other activity.

2. Keep the notifications off

Make your smartphone work according to you, do work according to your smartphone. Do not check your phone every time you see a notification. Keep the notifications off and check your phone whenever you get time. Do let the mobile phone force you to use it again and again.

3. Interact with people face to face

Online meetings and chatting may be convenient for you but it is making you more addicted to your mobile phone. Try to attend a social gathering to interact with people. If you want to talk to someone meet the person and talk face to face rather than hours of chatting.

4. Keep yourself busy

The dependence on smartphones is increases when you are free. The more time you have the more you are likely to use your smartphone. You should try to keep yourself busy throughout the day so that you do not get enough time to touch your smartphone. Go out and play and explore more. Do more activities you like.

