Nutritionist Suggests Powerful Drinks That Can Boost Your Health & Wellness

Finding healthy drinks that also contain vitamins and minerals might be a challenging task. It's easy to understand why wellness beverages are more popular than ever at the moment. As our awareness of the effects of ingredients on our bodies has been growing, a lot of us are moving towards choosing all-natural drinks with extra benefits like nutrition and hydration. If you are looking for suggestions for some healthy drinks that are not plain or infused water, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is here to help. In her latest Instagram post, Anjali shared four powerful drinks that can boost your health and wellness.

4 Nutritionist-approved drinks to boost your health

1. Pepper ginger water

You have to crush about a teaspoon of pepper and the same amount of ginger and boil it in a cup of water. Strain it and then consume it hot. This drink has some powerful anti-inflammatory properties. If you are someone who suffers from body aches and indigestion you can have the pepper ginger water 2-3 times a day and you'll find it really helpful.

2. Kombucha tea

Kombucha tea is very rich in good bacteria and that helps to restore gut health, improve your digestion, and boost your immunity.

3. Coriander juice

You could blend mint and coriander with water, then strain it and drink this. It helps in deep-level detoxification. It helps in the removal of heavy metals. You can also add some lime and chaat masala or salt to this for taste. About a handful of mint and coriander together would be enough for one person's consumption.

4. Celery juice

Take two stocks of celery to begin with. Chop it fine and blend it. Celery juice helps gut health. It also supports an improvement in your stomach acids, and it also helps to flush out toxins.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.