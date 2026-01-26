Nutritionist Explains The Importance Of Eating Colourfully Healthy Foods For Better Skin

When it comes to skin health, it is important to pay attention to what you put on your plate instead of solely relying on products and treatments. Apart from eating clean and following a healthy diet, your skin also thrives on a variety of nutrients that help with repair, glow and resilience from within. Did you know that one of the simplest ways to nourish your skin is by adding colourful fruits and vegetables to your everyday meals? From deep greens to sunny yellows, vibrant reds and rich purples, each hue has its own set of benefits. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra agrees with this.

The health expert, in her latest Instagram entry, reveals that “your skin does not just need 'healthy food', but it needs specific phytochemicals that support collagen, barrier repair, inflammation control, pigmentation, and ageing.” According to her, “the easiest way to get them is by eating colourful fruits and vegetables. Each colour group contains different bioactive compounds that influence skin function in unique ways.”

Let's take a look:

1. Red Foods – Collagen And UV Protection

Red foods are rich in lycopene, anthocyanins and vitamin C, which support:

Collagen synthesis

Microvascular health

Protection against UV-induced redness

Examples: Tomato (cooked for better lycopene absorption), watermelon, red bell peppers, strawberries, pomegranate.

2. Orange And Yellow Foods – Barrier Repair And Turnover

These foods are high in β-carotene, α-carotene and lutein, which help:

Regulate keratinocyte differentiation

Strengthen the skin barrier

Support wound healing without retinol toxicity

Examples: Carrot, pumpkin, sweet potato, papaya, yellow bell peppers.

3. Green Foods – Inflammation And Hormonal Acne

Green foods provide folate, magnesium, glucosinolates and chlorophyll, which support:

Inflammation control

Hormonal balance through liver detox pathways

Insulin sensitivity (linked to acne severity)

Examples: Spinach, methi, broccoli, cabbage, kale, coriander leaves.

4. Purple And Blue Foods – Pigmentation And Photoageing

These are packed with anthocyanins and polyphenols, which help:

Reduce oxidative stress

Regulate melanocyte activation

Protect collagen from UV-induced breakdown

Examples: Blueberries, black grapes, jamun, blackberries, purple cabbage, beetroot.

If healthy, youthful-looking skin is your goal, focusing on consuming rainbow foods and nourishing your body from within can make a visible difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.