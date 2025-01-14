Nutritionist Shares Benefits Of Eating Vegetables

The arrival of winter brings with it the comfort of steaming pots of chai, warm soups, and, of course, an array of winter vegetables. While most of us are aware of the health benefits of eating vegetables, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee highlights some advantages of adding them to your plate.

In a video shared on Instagram, Anjali says, "Everyone should be able to at least button their pants after the age of 50 without XL sizes. In order to do that, I wish everyone starts eating lots and lots of vegetables because they are low in calories, rich in fibre, a lot of anti-oxidants, a lot of cleansing properties."

She adds, "They (vegetables) prevent you from lots of disease and discomfort. They can be had raw, cooked, soup, salad, any form. At least half of your plate should be vegrtables. The balance can be grains and other things. At least begin eating them. It will really help."

In the caption, Anjali Mukerjee writes, "Do you make sure half your plate is filled with veggies at every meal?" Take a look:

In her previous Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee shared some easy hacks to lose weight. She advised her followers to eat when hungry, "which also means do not eat when you're not hungry. If you find yourself just picking on food in between meals, stop that."

The nutritionist added, "Second, eat three-fourths of capacity always because your body needs that much space to digest the food well. The third thing is to cut out all sweets, desserts, alcohol, maida, and ultra-processed foods completely. If you really want to lose weight, keep at least a four to five-hour gap between two meals."

Follow Anjali Mukerjee's health tips for improved strength and immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.